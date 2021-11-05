Today, the Mexico City Metro (CDMX) announced that on November 8 it will start new digitalized forms of toll payment. The transition will begin at the Chilpancingo station on line 9, where first it will be possible to use QR, and in a second phase, the use of bank cards directly at turnstiles. Likewise, the six recharge machines in Chilpancingo will also receive bank cards for the purchase of MI cards or to recharge them.

What will users face at the turnstiles?

To improve mobility for users of public transport in the CDMX, the Metro will start the pilot program, where it will diversify the toll payment options that includes the use of tickets with QR code, CoDi and contactless bank card, that is, Actions will be carried out directly at the turnstiles and for the purchase or recharge of Integrated Mobility cards, they will be carried out at the vending machines located inside the stations.

For consumers, the news of the digitalisation of the metro will mean the automation of a large part of the actions, and in the course, greater efficiency, as well as the improvement of information and communication.

We say goodbye to the magnetic ticket

In a statement, the CDMX Metro, said that as of Monday, November 8, users of the Chilpancingo station, which receives 28 thousand of them on average, will be able to acquire their QR receipt at the ticket offices and users will have 10 minutes to make their impression valid, of which Otherwise, they will be useless.

For the big day, the Chilpancingo station will have adapted six turnstiles that will validate the QR, so that the remaining two will work for people who have previously purchased magnetic tickets.

When will the bank cards?

As of November 15, the CDMX Metro begins the second phase of the pilot, where users will be able to enter with their bank cards.

In this phase, users will have the possibility of using their bank cards to carry out actions at the vending machines and validate their trips at the turnstiles. Here we must make a clarification, the validators of the turnstiles will make a discount of 10 pesos, the equivalent of two trips, once you occupy it, 5 pesos will be deducted and on the second trip there will be no extra charge. If the remainder is not used, the user will receive an automatic refund three days later.

After 52 years of the start of operations, the CDMX Metro is converting analog systems to digital media, with a main objective of promoting mobility and reducing box office times.

The digital transformation is forcing the CDMX transport to reorganize all work processes and actions to optimize them in a more efficient way for the consumer, in these times, the use of debit and credit cards is increasing, the Commission National for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) said that from January to July of this year, the use of credit cards increased by 28.2. percent compared to the same period in 2020.

Clearly, the CDMX Metro is thinking about its consumers and the digitization trends that carry with them the change in payment systems.

