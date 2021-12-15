The arrival of the pandemic opened a dangerous door for cybercriminals around the world after the adoption of the digital world, to which Mexico has been no stranger and in 2022 more sophisticated attacks will predominate through malware that may even steal investments in cryptocurrencies.

“We are seeing an increase in the use of cryptocurrencies in general and next year you can see an increase in the malware to mine and infect computers so that cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ethereum, are stolen. The malware is designed to steal your wallet or purses and there will also be attacks on exchange where they can take the users’ money in a short time and without much effort “, alerted Luis Corrons, security evangelist for Avast, in an interview for Forbes Mexico.

The most traded cryptocurrency on online exchanges was tether, followed by bitcoin. Both virtual currencies were the only ones that reached more than 100 billion dollars; Ethereum followed, with about half this amount, according to Statista.

The expert acknowledged that since they are cryptocurrencies, the attacks have been registered in various countries without geographical limits, so it is essential that users use a hardware wallet, a physical device where cryptocurrencies are also stored.

“There you keep your savings in cryptocurrencies, in such a way that it is not online all the time, it is not a file that you have on your computer. It usually contains several layers of security that protects it and when you create this hardware wallet you have a phrase that you have to remember and that is that in case something goes wrong, it will allow you to recover your wallet, “added Corrons.

In 2020, Internet users in Mexico reached 84.1 million, which is equivalent to 72% of the population, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

This represented an increase of 1.9% compared to 2019, when 70.1% of those over the age of six used the internet, that is, 80.6 million people.

The cybersecurity expert explained that in recent times, cyberattacks with fake audios have predominated, in which the voice of real people is used to impersonate them and carry out scams.

“At this time that we are where many of us continue to work from home and audio is used more in face-to-face conversations, we believe that these types of scams are going to increase. They will not be in a massive plan, where we will all receive false audio messages, but there will be more attacks directed at companies, where you can try to deceive an employee or an accountant of the company, posing as CEO to convince him to make a transfer of money ”, he added.

Cybercriminals are 99% motivated to steal money, which has only been exacerbated in the pandemic. In the particular case of Mexico, attacks by ransomware.

“I have no doubt that they will continue to increase next year, especially attacks from ransomware. At a global level, we compared the first months of 2021 with the second part of 2020 to see how it was evolving and we saw that there was an increase of 38% ”, he pointed out.

In order not to be a victim of these attacks, the expert recommended using having the applications and programs updated, activating the double factor of two-step authentication and constantly changing passwords, in addition to not using the same for their social networks, bank passwords and other sensitive data type.

“It is important to have a security solution to protect when millions of attacks appear, the ransomware It will encrypt information that we have so that we cannot access it and then attackers ask us for a ransom. We have an anti-ransomware shield to protect those documents that we consider vital, be they photographs, databases or other files, ”Corrons mentioned.

