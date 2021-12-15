Yoga, a discipline that is becoming more and more fashionable, has many benefits at the body and mental level, since the union of the mind and the body is essential for the practice to be effective.

The good thing about Yoga is that you don’t need much material to do it, with just a mat you can start learning. It is because of that We are going to show you different types of yoga mats, ordered from the simplest to the most professional.

Low End Yoga Mats

Bodytone Yoga Mat





This yoga mat It is perfect for doing floor exercises. It has a film that covers the outside giving it greater resistance. You can find it for 2.99 euros.

Bodytone Yoga Mat – Red – Yoga Accessories

Yoga Boomerang Mat





This mat provides you with excellent padding for greater comfort and resistance. In addition, it is perfect for stretching, floor exercises, yoga or Pilates. It can be yours for 4.95 euros.

Exercise mat 180 x 50 x 0.8 cm Boomerang

Yoga and fitness mat





This yoga and fitness mat it is perfect for you to use at home to perform your exercises comfortably. The mat is covered with a resistant and non-slip material. You can find it for 4.99 euros.

Bodytone Fitness Mat

Clisport Yoga Mat





It has a great thickness and that makes it perfect so that you can do your exercises comfortably and without feeling the ground. Do your asanas without hurting yourself with this mat at an incredible price. It can be yours for 9.99 euros.

Clisport Aluminaza Mat

Non-slip yoga mat





This yoga mat is made of resistant and non-slip material, which is very suitable for various forms of yoga practice in the comfort of your home. You can find it for 14.99 euros.

HUSL Non-Slip Yoga Mat, Universal Yoga Mat, High Density Foam, Yoga Non-Slip Pilates Mat -173 x 61 x 0.4 cm (Purple)

Mid-range yoga mats

Thick Boomerang Yoga Mat





This mat is excellent when it comes to folding and storing it, as it is very easy. In addition, it provides you with excellent padding for greater comfort and resistance. It can be yours for 15.95 euros.

Yoga mat 180 x 61 x 0.6 cm Boomerang

Mat for Yoga or Pilates





With this yoga mat you will not slip since the material with which it is made provides optimal slip resistance. This makes it ideal for practicing the different yoga asanas. It can be yours for 22.95 euros.

Hatonky Non-slip Yoga Mat TPE Yoga Mat Pilates Mat Sport Mat- with Shoulder Strap and Bag 183cm x 61cm x 0.6cm (Pink)

Yoga mat for training at home





This yoga mat is made of high-density TPE, which is more environmentally friendly, plus it is latex-free. This makes this mat offer you greater durability, cushioning and slip resistance. It can be yours for 24.97 euros.

Yoga Mat, Non-Slip TPE Yoga Mat for Home Training and Gym Exercise, Fitness Mat for Yoga, Pilates, Sport, 183mm x 61mm x 6mm (MINTGREY)

GreenBee Yoga Mat





This TPE yoga mat has been improved with anti-slip texture, it is more the double-layer structure design provides optimal grip and excellent cushioning. You can find it for 26.99 euros.

GreenBee Non-Slip Yoga Mat – Home Sports Mat – Folding Yoga Mat – Gymnastics Pilates Fitness Mat – Pink Read: How Genome Sequencing Revolutionizes Health Care

Dharana yoga mat





Take this yoga mat with you everywhere thanks to its comfortable strap. This mat is professional, lightweight but thick enough to support your different body parts without hurting you. It can be yours for 26.99 euros.

Dharana Professional Non-slip Cork Yoga Mat – Thick Mat for Sports – Gymnastics Pilates Fitness – 183cm Length – 61cm Width – 0.6 cm Thickness. IMMEDIATE CUSTOMER ATTENTION

Yoga mat with eco-friendly material





The material of this yoga mat is designed to respect the environment. In addition, it provides you with comfort and a cushioning system that will allow you to do your routine comfortably. It can be yours for 33.99 euros.

YAWHO Yoga Mat Yoga Mat Environmental Material TPE, Model: 183cmx66cm Thickness: 6mm, Large Non-slip Sports Mat, Straps and Backpacks as Gifts (Gray)

High-end yoga mats

Menkai Yoga Mat





We love this mat, the finishes are impressive, it also does not slip and is thick enough so that you can do your asanas comfortably. It can be yours for 37.88 euros.

Yoga Mat, Ecological Cork Non-Slip Sport Mat, 183x65cm, 7mm Thick, Yoga Mat, for Pilates, Fitness, Includes Carrying Strap

Born Living Yoga Mat





Enjoy your daily yoga practice with this mat, ideal even for the most advanced practice. The material of this mat is of high quality, very resistant. It can be yours for 39.90 euros.

BORN LIVING YOGA Yoga Mat-6mm

Kimjaly Yoga Mat





Progress calmly in your practice with this more adherent mat. Brands alignment and its technicality accompany you from asanas to savasana. It can be yours for 39.99 euros.

MAT YOGA GRIP + GREEN MAT MAT 185 CM X 65 CM X 3 MM

Kimjaly yoga mat





If you like yoga and you practice it every day, this mat is for you, it is very adherent and very comfortable. You also have alignment marks to help you maintain a better posture. You can find it for 49.99 euros.

YOGA GRIP + 5MM BURD MAT

Very high end yoga mats

Super Grip Sweaty Betty Yoga Mat





This yoga mat is premium quality non-slip for the home, it is also very special since it is made of soft natural latex provides unmatched grip for safe practice. You can find it for 80 euros.

Super Grip Sweaty Betty Yoga Mat

Yoga Mat Grip & Cushion III 5mm Casall





This mat has a high performance material with excellent grip, density and firmness. What’s more, grip is maintained even if the surface is damp or wet with sweat. The size of the mat is larger than normal rugs, giving the user additional space. It can be yours for 99.90 euros 67.17 euros.

Casall Grip & Cushion III Mat black

Liforme Yoga Mat





The original Liforme Yoga Mat features incredible GripForMe material, which it is truly respectful to the planet and kind to the body. Plus, it has alignment markers intelligently guide yogis of all shapes and sizes. You can find it for 135 euros.

LIFORM YOGA MAT

Inflatable mat with pump for yoga





Is inflatable yoga and gymnastics mat It will be the smart choice, as it has unmatched strength and durability. Also, although it does not seem like it, it is easy to carry and place. You can find it for 215.99 euros.

Vidaxl Inflatable Gymnastics Mat With Pump 600x100x10 Cm Pvc Blue

