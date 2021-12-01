From the history of Bolt’s electric scooters that crash if they detect you’ve been drinking, comes the line of Spin’s scooters that slow down – or even stop – when circulate in an area where they are not allowed by current regulations.

Spin, Ford’s scooter subsidiary of the US autonomous car division, is working on a “smarter” version of your electric vehicles shared.

Based on an artificial intelligence system and machine learning, the new brain of Spin electric scooters will study every move you make. If not done right, the electric vehicle will start to beep. With a system of sensors, rear and front cameras, the electric scooter will study its surroundings to know where it is at that moment.

In this way, if you park in an area not allowed by the regulations of the City Council in question, the scooter will beep and prevent termination of the service. Rather than the unpleasant sound, the expense portion could have more of an effect on users. If placed in a permitted area, the sound will be approving. When it detects a cycle lane, it will also emit an identifying beep.

However, it is the sidewalks that have caused the most headaches, and continue to give, electric scooters. According to the unifying regulations of the DGT, electric scooters cannot circulate on sidewalks. Some municipalities limit or advise their use on the same terms as the regulatory body. But the reality is that after so many years and regulations in tow, the scooters continue to circulate on them.

Spin wants to avoid this with its artificial intelligence system: if the vehicle detects that it is on one of them, limits its acceleration capacity. It could also brake and lock the vehicle if the regulations aimed at a complete ban. However, from Spin they affirm that, at the moment, it is not enabled since it worsens the user experience. But it could be done.

The startup behind Ford’s technology

Spin’s new technology comes from the hand of an exclusive agreement that Ford has closed with Drover IA. The Los Angeles-based technology company is the creator of the system that will monitor the activity of Ford scooters.

Now, how does this system work? From Spin they explain that the fact that the surveillance system is not based on a GPS system allows for a more scalable business. At the moment tested in Madrid, the artificial intelligence system of Spin only took a week to study the variables of the city. And, they add, “it was somewhat more complicated since each bike lane in Madrid is different and the system was not very clear.” From there, it is only to continue feeding the system.

In any case, they explain that it is applicable to any city. 85% of the variables are similar. The remaining 15% can be easily managed by the company to expand the detection system to any city in which they decide to operate.

Without regulation you won’t see Spin’s innovation

When will this technology be enabled in Spin units? It’s not very clear. Ford wanted to get ahead of a less and less numerous, but more powerful competition. From the company they point out that they will only include artificial intelligence systems if the rest of the companies that operate alongside them apply similar systems. Also if the regulations ask for it.

Anything that limits the activity of a scooter will be a reason for the migration of a user to competitive models

Why not add your control systems now? At Spin they are very clear about it: anything that limits the activity of a scooter –or forces it to be used in a specific way– It will be the reason for the migration of a user to competing models. So for now, Spin will continue to play by the same rules as everyone else. Until new notice.

And the notice will come in the form of regulations, mainly in Madrid. Zaragoza, Seville or Malaga have opted for a restrictive model with few competitors. But it is Madrid –assuming Barcelona is not on the side of shared scooter models– the one that is waiting. It was expected in the summer of 2021, but according to Spin, “there is no news of the regulation of scooters so far”.

It is known that, yes or yes, it will have to be before December 2o22 since the licenses will expire without the possibility of renewal. It is also known that the new specifications will be similar to the one devised by former mayor Manuela Carmena with a reduction in the companies that opt ​​for a license and, perhaps, an increase in the quality standard. Beyond that, the Madrid City Council has left the chaos of scooters in the capital in the background.