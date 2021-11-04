The actor and producer, known for his role as “Temp” in The Office, Bj novak, went viral and made us laugh with a bizarre story. We tell you in this note!

A few days ago, many users of Twitter found out and were fascinated by a story that Bj novak counted in his Instagram. What happened is that the face of this American actor was related to various product brands around the world.

It is the truth – BJ Novak (@bjnovak) October 26, 2021

This all started when Bj novak shared in his Instagram that years ago someone mistakenly put an image of him on a public domain site, and now his face is apparently on products from all over the world. From a hair clipper in China, a perfume in Sweden, a rain pilot in Europe, to face paint in Uruguay.

When we talk about humor, Bj novak stands out. After all, the actor not only played Ryan howard on The OfficeBut he was also a screenwriter and executive producer on the series. In addition, we can see it in The Mindy Project, Inglorious Basterds, The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro, and is the creator of The Premise.

With the great response and popularity that the story took, many brands took advantage and joined the joke. In this way, companies like Linkedin, Buzzfeed, Walmart, HBO Max Brazil, Deorro, Gilbert, Sour Patch Kids, Psycho Clown or Bagel bites they decided to share their edits.

An actress who did not want to lose her moment to laugh at her best friend was Mindy kalling, also known for her character in The Office, Kelly Kapoor.

The poncho one makes me die laughing pic.twitter.com/r4yXu1AKiK – Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 28, 2021

Seeing how his fans and many others reacted on social media, Novak decided to leave these great images in featured stories that made us happy the month, in the name of Modeling.

The actor knew about this situation since 2014, when he published and joked that he had a perfume: “I am blessed to announce the launch of my fragrance, now available in a Swedish department store”. While this might never have been in your plans, Novak He commented that this is all too fun for him to do something about it, so we can rule out the possibility that he will sue the brands. However, if you change your mind in the future, you can take legal action for using your image without your permission or even seek compensation from companies that benefit from your image.

This whole situation seems like something out of a series or it could be a very good idea if they haven’t used it yet. If it doesn’t star in it Bj novakAt least he participated with the production or the script, it would not be his first time and surely many people would be excited to see it.

Eight years after the end of The Office, Novak continues to be the protagonist of funny and unique moments, and now, luckily, we will be able to add these images of his face in packagings pirate to one of his most iconic moments.

