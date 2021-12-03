With Christmas and the celebrations comes much more. Lights on the streets, the ornaments on the tree and announcements for the most festive dates of the year. Among them there are always those who touch us the potato, and this year the rule could not be broken.

And even though GAP used Katy Perry To give voice to your Christmas announcement, Risto Mejide has participated in the Pescanova or José Coronado and his son have been the image of Cardhu, there are others who have moved us with their spot this Christmas.

Come home for Christmas, in Flowers version

We know we have the holidays here when we hear El Almendro’s “Come home for Christmas”. The nougat brand does not disappoint and This year he has chosen Lolita and the Flores Furiase family to sing Christmas carols for us. guitar in hand. And among the traditional like Bell over Bell, a version of the brand’s most famous jingle.

The 2021 Christmas Lottery announcement

The Lottery Christmas announcement is one of the most anticipated of the year. And this time it has been run by the agency Contrapunto BBDO. “Chain of tenths” is the name they have given it and as in Chain of favours , a small gesture triggers an entire town to participate together in the Christmas raffle.

Loneliness in Vodafone Hungary’s Christmas ad

There is always an ad that touches us the potato and this time it was the one from Vodafone Hungary that It has reminded us that at Christmas there are many lonely people. In Hungary 10% of the population lives alone, more than a million people, something that affects other countries like Spain. With their Christmas announcement they have wanted put the focus on that loneliness .

Diversity in Disney’s 2021 Christmas ad

The magic of Disney could not be missing in this list of emotional ads, because Our other father, this year’s ad that is part of the Christmas campaign Stories that unite us, it is an exciting ode to diversity. A family bet through a storybook in which the drawings come to life, and a song that explains everything.

We have to see each other better, the Ruavieja ad

From “We have to see each other more” they have gone to “We have to look better”. Looking back the ad travels in a marked relationship by teleworking and with a couple who have been moving away from each other until they decide to reconnect. The original song was composed by Leandro Raposo and performed by Pablo Cebrián and Patricia Latherow.

We all play with the El Corte Inglés Christmas ad

Mrs. Rushmore has been the agency in charge of the Christmas campaign of The English Court , in which the message “Toys for children from 0 to 99 years old” is the one on which the spot revolves. An advertisement that, after using the fable of the hare and the tortoise, reminds us of our grandparents with very familiar images.

We meet again with Suchard’s ad

“Do not stay with the desire”. That is the claim that the Ogilvy agency has used to create Suchard’s Christmas advertisement this year in which, as always, reunions are the central axis. Especially those who could not live in 2020 due to the pandemic and that the nougat brand puts us on a platter. Emotional and simple.

Magic, community and Christmas with the Coca Cola ad

Using the soundtrack of Mary Poppins Rogue Films’ Sam Brown has led the campaign created by British agency denstsuMB. In the Coca Cola advertisement, a family of mother and son end up being helped by their entire community when the little one decides to create a fireplace for Santa Claus. A message of unity and generosity with our neighbors, which it reinforces with its claim: “Christmas is magical, when we share it.”

John Lewis’s traditional Christmas advertisement

“After what we’ve been through in the past few months, we wanted our announcement to reflect those sentiments as we look to a brighter future. […] We make a tribute to friendship and we evoke what it means to enjoy Christmas for the first time”. This is how Claire Pointon, John Lewis’s Consumer Director, has presented her holiday ad this year. A story created in collaboration with Adam & Eve / DDB, which inspires us to carry on with enthusiasm.

Lego covers Queen in its Christmas ad

Lego continues to use the good vibes in your ads, as you did in 2020 , and this time it focuses on the imagination of children. Directed by the Traktor collective , and using the great song Don’t stop me now by Queen (adapting the lyrics to get a new version), reminds us that imagination has no limits.

Apple’s Christmas ad, engraved with iPhone

Engraved with the new iPhone 13 Pro and directed by Ivan and Jason ReitmanApple’s Christmas ad is not just a demonstration of the power of its camera. It is dedicated to “those whom we have waited all year to meet”, as the end of the spot says, and it is an exciting story.

The positivity in Zalando’s Christmas ad

“Joy is ours” is the claim of this Zalando campaign in which happy moments happen that, as the ad says, are only ours. And although it hardly refers to Christmas as such, it does have a message of positivity that we love and invites us to enjoy the little things.

The complicated return to normality in the Amazon ad

Karene Peter stars in Amazon’s Christmas spot playing a young woman who feels anxiety about the return to normality after the pandemic , something that unfortunately many people in the world are experiencing. Kindness and small gestures are the focus of this ad to which Adele voices with her theme Hold on.

Unlikely friendships in Amazon Prime Video’s Christmas ad

And although we prefer the one Belén Esteban made for Prime Video last year, this year the stars of the streaming platform’s Christmas spot are a peculiar couple: a hyena and its caretaker. “An improbable friendship” is the title for this story in which two Spanish companies have participated, the CYW agency and the Blur production company.

Freixenet’s Christmas ad, a less Christmas classic than ever

We end with the announcement of Freixenet, one of the most anticipated of Christmas, but that this time … it’s not christmas. And although it has not thrilled us, it is an essential of these dates. With the intention of de-seasonalizing cava, this year the ad focuses on the Mediterranean and the celebrations, under the claim “Life is how you celebrate it”. A campaign that comes out in December but could be used at any other time of the year.

Photo | Almond tree