There are two types of people who are faced with playing paddle tennis for the first time: those who have previously played tennis and those who have not. The former probably have problems with the rules and with the balls that bounce off the walls but, more or less, they can start playing without much problem. For the latter, having no previous experience with a racket, it will be more complicated and ideally They should start by signing up for paddle tennis classes so that an expert can teach them the basic strokes. For everything else, We help you with the basic and necessary equipment on offer this Black Friday to get started in this sport.

Shovels and paleteros

To start playing, we absolutely need some paddle balls and a shovel. Choosing a paddle tennis racket at first is not easy, so It is important that we do not spend a lot of money on the first and, as we discover our game, look for the ideal padel racket for our style and go for a higher range. The heavy and thick blades have the advantage of giving more power to the auction, but at the same time, it makes our arm more tired and it is more uncomfortable and slow when it comes to hitting an unexpected ball fast. For starters, The ideal is to go for a round shovel with a medium weight and thickness.





Blade paddle Nox Set for beginners, 360 grams.

Pala de Padel Nox Set – Exclusive Series





Adidas fiberglass paddle tennis racket and round format´.

adidas padel, Paddle tennis racket, Unisex Adults, Black, Gray, Orange, Medium





Paletero Bullpadel Avant S in black leather.

Paletero Bullpadel Avant S Leather Black Ltd





Paletero Head Core Padel Ultimate.

Paletero Head Core Padel Ultimate Whgr

Shoes

If we don’t wear the right footwear, the sandy terrain becomes very slippery. We can play a couple of games without problem with running shoes, but if you like this sport and plan to continue playing, a paddle tennis shoe should be your next purchase. Keep in mind that, being a sport in which many starts and stops are made, it is preferable that the shoe is a little loose so that our fingers in front do not bother us.





Women’s tennis shoes NikeCourt Vapor Lite for clay.





Women’s tennis shoe Court Jam Bounce Clayby Adidas.

COURT JAM BOUNCE CLAY SNEAKER





Tennis shoes Asics Gel Delicate 6 for woman.





Women’s tennis shoe Adizero Ubersonic 4 Tennis.

ADIZERO UBERSONIC 4 TENNIS SHOE

Clothes to play paddle tennis

The important is wear comfortable clothes that do not prevent you from performing the most common movements of this game. Cotton garments are recommended and, in the lower part, that are also flexible enough to be able to separate the legs well and reach the balls that fall further. If you tend to sweat a lot, it is highly recommended to wear a cotton band over your forehead to prevent it from getting into your eyes.





Tennis shorts NikeCourt Advantage, of woman.

NikeCourt Advantage Women’s Pant





Tennis Luxe Skirt Adidas women’s tennis shoes.





High waisted leggings Perform by Reebook.

Perform High Waist Leggings





Dress Tennis Primeblue by Adidas for women.





Women’s tennis dress NikeCourt Dri-FIT Naomi Osaka.

NikeCourt Dri-FIT Naomi Osaka





High impact bra Reebok Hero Power.

Reebok Hero Power High Impact Bra





Tennis headband Row.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | Unsplash