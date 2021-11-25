There are two types of people who are faced with playing paddle tennis for the first time: those who have previously played tennis and those who have not. The former probably have problems with the rules and with the balls that bounce off the walls but, more or less, they can start playing without much problem. For the latter, having no previous experience with a racket, it will be more complicated and ideally They should start by signing up for paddle tennis classes so that an expert can teach them the basic strokes. For everything else, We help you with the basic and necessary equipment on offer this Black Friday to get started in this sport.

Shovels and paleteros

To start playing, we absolutely need some paddle balls and a shovel. Choosing a paddle tennis racket at first is not easy, so It is important that we do not spend a lot of money on the first and, as we discover our game, look for the ideal padel racket for our style and go for a higher range. The heavy and thick blades have the advantage of giving more power to the auction, but at the same time, it makes our arm more tired and it is more uncomfortable and slow when it comes to hitting an unexpected ball fast. For starters, The ideal is to go for a round shovel with a medium weight and thickness.

paddle shovel

Blade paddle Nox Set for beginners, 360 grams.

Pala de Padel Nox Set - Exclusive Series

Pala de Padel Nox Set – Exclusive Series

paddle shovel

Adidas fiberglass paddle tennis racket and round format´.

adidas padel, Paddle tennis racket, Unisex Adults, Black, Gray, Orange, Medium

adidas padel, Paddle tennis racket, Unisex Adults, Black, Gray, Orange, Medium

Paletero Bullpadel Avant S Leather Black Ltd 11668852 207a 452a 9616 97f7776d3841 1 3082212770

Paletero Bullpadel Avant S in black leather.

Paletero Bullpadel Avant S Leather Black Ltd

Paletero Bullpadel Avant S Leather Black Ltd

Paletero Head Core Padel Ultimate Whgr A9248d2d 4deb 4a31 8296 4aaa93f777c0 1 2472788344

Paletero Head Core Padel Ultimate.

Paletero Head Core Padel Ultimate Whgr

Paletero Head Core Padel Ultimate Whgr

Shoes

If we don’t wear the right footwear, the sandy terrain becomes very slippery. We can play a couple of games without problem with running shoes, but if you like this sport and plan to continue playing, a paddle tennis shoe should be your next purchase. Keep in mind that, being a sport in which many starts and stops are made, it is preferable that the shoe is a little loose so that our fingers in front do not bother us.

Nikecourt Vapor Lite Clay Tennis Shoes 8v8blk

Women’s tennis shoes NikeCourt Vapor Lite for clay.

NikeCourt Vapor Lite

Sneaker Court Jam Bounce Clay White Gz3476 01 Standard

Women’s tennis shoe Court Jam Bounce Clayby Adidas.

COURT JAM BOUNCE CLAY SNEAKER

COURT JAM BOUNCE CLAY SNEAKER

Asics Gel Dedicate 6 0307737 00 4 2356965713

Tennis shoes Asics Gel Delicate 6 for woman.

Asics Gel Delicate 6

Adizero Ubersonic 4 Tennis Black Fz4884 01 Standard Shoe

Women’s tennis shoe Adizero Ubersonic 4 Tennis.

ADIZERO UBERSONIC 4 TENNIS SHOE

ADIZERO UBERSONIC 4 TENNIS SHOE

Clothes to play paddle tennis

The important is wear comfortable clothes that do not prevent you from performing the most common movements of this game. Cotton garments are recommended and, in the lower part, that are also flexible enough to be able to separate the legs well and reach the balls that fall further. If you tend to sweat a lot, it is highly recommended to wear a cotton band over your forehead to prevent it from getting into your eyes.

Nikecourt Advantage Tennis Shorts Kpbxnw

Tennis shorts NikeCourt Advantage, of woman.

NikeCourt Advantage Women's Pant

NikeCourt Advantage Women’s Pant

Tennis Luxe White Skirt H56434 21 Model

Tennis Luxe Skirt Adidas women’s tennis shoes.

TENNIS LUXE SKIRT

High Waist Tights Perform Black Gl2578 01 Standard

High waisted leggings Perform by Reebook.

Perform High Waist Leggings

Perform High Waist Leggings

Tennis Primeblue Green Dress Hb6189 21 Model

Dress Tennis Primeblue by Adidas for women.

PRIMEBLUE TENNIS DRESS

Nikecourt Dri Fit Naomi Osaka Tennis Dress Gxtwnf

Women’s tennis dress NikeCourt Dri-FIT Naomi Osaka.

NikeCourt Dri-FIT Naomi Osaka

NikeCourt Dri-FIT Naomi Osaka

High Impact Bra Reebok Hero Power Black Fk5318 01 Standard

High impact bra Reebok Hero Power.

Reebok Hero Power High Impact Bra

Reebok Hero Power High Impact Bra

Fila Black Tennis Headband 0183 361 00 4 3171606416

Tennis headband Row.

Fila Tape

