From sand yachting to horseback riding in vineyards: the best recreational sports in Cuyo

Barreal, the oasis of the Cuyo desert where to do sand yachting (Credit: Press Visit Argentina)

Paragliding, trekking, zip-lining or rafting. Recreational sports that became fashionable in recent years can be practiced in the Cuyo area, in the Argentine Republic. But there are also lesser-known activities, such as sand yachting and horseback riding in vineyards. To enjoy them, no special training is required and they all have the plus of the incredible landscapes of the area.

Sand yachting

In Pampa del Leoncito (San Juan), a radiant white plain 12 km long and 4 km wide is the ideal setting to get on a sailing car and let the wind carry you away. In the area, at 1900 meters above sea level, the “Conchavado” blows at 80 km / h and allows you to move while admiring the Andes Mountains.

Paragliding and skydiving

Both in Pocito and in Jáchal (both in San Juan) you can jump from a plane at 3,000 meters high and enjoy the sensation of free fall for 35 seconds. Then a flight with the open parachute of up to eight minutes, between mountains and vineyards.

For the more apprehensive, there is the possibility of paragliding in two-seater flights, with certified instructors. It is practiced in Sierras Azules, La Laja and Cerro Tres Marías (all in San Juan), and the latter is the most popular, with landscapes of the Ullum dam reservoir and the Zonda valley.

In Mendoza, two-seater paragliding is practiced at Cerro Arco (which is reached in 4 x 4 vehicles), with an instructor authorized by the Argentine Federation of Free Flight. The jump is from the foothills, at 1,650 meters above sea level.

Carpintería, at the foot of the Sierra de los Comechingones, 7 km south of Villa de Merlo (San Luis), is one of the best places in the country for its excellent natural setting for paragliding, with a takeoff runway at 1,700 msnm.

Zip line

Thanks to a cable prepared with special equipment and professional security, the San Juan River can be crossed from side to side from the air, surrounded by an extraordinary landscape framed by San Juan hills, before reaching the wall of the Ullum dam (San Juan) .

In Merlo (San Luis), on the mountain ridge, the Mirador de los Cóndores is almost an aerial amusement park. There are over 1,200m of zip lines spanning suspension bridges, and hiking and rock climbing is also available. All at 2,100 meters above sea level.

Trekking

Without having to be a professional climber, you can enjoy the views of the Andes mountain range by climbing the Aconcagua trails to the Confluencia base camp, where those who come to Mendoza from all over the world begin their Andean adventure.

San Luis also has walks worthy of walking. You can take a tour of El Trapiche, La Florida and La Carolina, at the foot of the Tinogasta hill (2,018 masl) where in an old stone town stopped in time the mining air and the legends of gold survive. Meanwhile, in Villa Elena, 19 km from Merlo, hikers are greeted by a ravine of magnificent beauty, with streams of pink stones, spectacular waterfalls and a forest of molles, coconuts and other native plants.

Horseback riding through vineyards

Suitable for both inexperienced riders and seasoned riders, there are excursions for horseback riding through the vineyards of Mendoza. One of the options lasts 90 minutes, through plantations in the south of Maipú, passing through leafy roads and the dry bed of the Mendoza River.

Kayaking and rafting

Near Calingasta, in San Juan, the river of the same name reaches a slope that ranges from 4 thousand to 650 meters in the Tulum valley: an ideal route to do by kayak.

In Mendoza, the river that bears the name of the province offers two alternatives for rafting, one more risky (rating III) in the section located before the Potrerillos dam; and after that construction, a calmer navigation. The starting point is 48 km from Luján de Cuyo, along Route 7.

The La Florida section of the Quinto River is the ideal place to kayak in San Luis. They are about five kilometers of fast and easy navigation, which can be traveled several times in the same day. Those who prefer rafting, on the same river, can enjoy the vertigo in the El Tronco rapid.

Every corner of the country offers a menu of opportunities to enjoy while discovering the exuberant Argentine geography.