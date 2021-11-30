From Rosettes to Flow Cytometry - Mundodehoy.com

By: Dr. María Fernanda Gutiérrez Escolano, President AMMVIH 2012-2013.

LaSalud.mx .- I had the privilege of being President of AMMVIH in 2012 and 2013. In the second of them, it was 30 years since the discovery of the Virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency, published in Science in May 1983. At that time I was a resident of Internal Medicine at the CMN La Raza Specialty Hospital and he was preparing his postgraduate thesis that had to do with cellular immunity in the elderly. There was no current term that defines T lymphocytes as CD4 + or CD8 +, they were called OKT4 and OKT8 and to quantify them a technique was used that involved counting on sheep’s blood, whose erythrocytes, treated with antibodies, in contact with the antigens of OKT4 or OKT8 lymphocytes formed the so-called rosettes, which were seen and counted by hand in the microscope.

T cells (center) surrounded by sheep erythrocytes forming Rosettes

My job as part of the research study was to perform this procedure 2 or 3 times a week to measure cellular immunity of patients. They then took the immunology laboratory of the Hospital de Especialidades, directed by the Dr. Ramón Paniagua, to a patient with clinical data of AIDS, whose blood sample I processed personally, and who, to everyone’s surprise, did not have a single OKT4 rosette. He died a few days later due to an opportunistic infection. We assumed that he was the first patient to arrive at the Institute, and others arrived almost simultaneously at other hospitals. There was a great uproar in the hospital for the memorable first case of the “rare and fashionable” disease, that not even in the worst case scenario someone imagined where he would go.

The mention of this anecdote has as its sole objective locate the landscape in which we found ourselves at the beginning of the pandemic. A lot of things have happened since then. Fortunately, much more efficient procedures were implemented with modern and sophisticated laboratory equipment. There are, for example, flow cytometers that alleviated the precarious situation of the rams and that quickly and efficiently determine not only these lymphocyte subpopulations, but many more.

Flow cytometry

Advances in technology have been impressive when it comes to studying this disease and treating it. Never have so many resources of all kinds been invested to identify the causative agent of AIDS and to understand the disease (terrible in those first years, in which all patients died in a few months), with therapeutic targets that have allowed the production of many kinds of drugs and strategies that have allowed patients to survive almost as long as an uninfected person, in places where treatment is available.

Research has progressed rapidly, allowing a broad understanding of the virus and its effects on the human body. However, this terrible panorama of the beginning of the pandemic has not changed in many places, to which all these advances and resources have not managed to reach, including communities in countries with access to them, which remain, metaphorically, in the time of the rosettes.

As we know, there is great inequity in access to treatment. The results of the protocols are different from those obtained in real life. Many lives have been lost along the way and many people continue to acquire the infection. Discrimination is still a stigma. It has not been possible to avoid maternal-fetal transmission, infection in women has increased, pre-exposure prophylaxis is imprecise, the infected population ages, has comorbidities and needs according to age; In most countries the goal established by UNAIDS (90-90-90) for the year 2020 has not been achieved and it seems far from reaching that of the UN, which aims to eradicate it in 2030. The Covid-19 pandemic, In addition, it has hindered the strategies to advance in the attempt to achieve these goals.

In conclusion, theory and practice are not parallel. It would seem that the speed with which the results of scientific research advance, the economic and social policies of the different countries that allow reaching the patients are exceeded.

We have learned a lot, through this suffering, about human nature.

The objective of the formation of AMMVIH as a Civil Association was, and continues to be, the dissemination of academic knowledge and the sharing of the experiences of those of us who have had the privilege of caring for people living with HIV. Each board of directors, whose cycle lasts 2 years, has incorporated and disseminated the most innovative at that time, the state of the art to the medical community. Within its purposes it has incorporated strategies enriching the Association in different ways, through the vision and the very peculiar strategy that each of the efforts has chosen. Some have done it through periodic presentations, others through courses, social networks, radio programs, regional or state sessions, etc., and all of us using the most important resource that we have had to make the greatest dissemination, which is the AMMVIH Annual Symposium, the last of them, number XXII, carried out a few weeks ago, virtually (like Edition XXI) in times of Covid-19, from which we also learned that it is possible to use digital resources successfully.

AMMVIH will continue to provide medical education. Let’s continue working together so that everything that has been achieved so far reaches patients in a timely and thorough manner.

