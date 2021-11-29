We enter the final month of the year and we do so with a new week full of premieres and news on the main video on demand platforms. Today we have to tell you everything that is new this week on Disney +, which runs from November 29 to December 5, 2021 and that adds thirteen new contents to the subscription service. We recommend two of them before giving way to the complete list, which has movies, series and documentaries for all tastes and ages.

Better Things (seasons 1-4) – December 1

This series created, directed, scripted and starring Pamela adlon tells us about Sam, a single mother with three daughters that she must balance motherhood with her fledgling Hollywood acting career, while also trying to make time for herself. In terms of comedy, Disney + receives the first four seasons of a series originally released in 2016 and which had a very good reception from the very beginning.

Anacleto: Secret Agent – December 3

This quintessential comic book adaptation of Spanish parody superhero now comes to Disney + with a luxury cast led by Imanol Arias, Quim Gutiérrez and Alexandra Jiménez and who tells us the story of Adolfo, a thirty-year-old stuck in his life who must turn to his father Anacleto, who has just discovered that he has a double identity as a secret agent, to survive the revenge of a crime boss.

What day each episode of Hawkeye premieres on Disney +

All premieres this week on Disney +

Better Things T1-4 (1/12)

Walkers (1/12)

The Greens in the Big City S2 (1/12)

Awesome Noa T1 (1/12)

Cosmo: Other Worlds S1 (1/12)

Wild Central America T1 (1/12)

Predator Fail T1 (1/12)

Greg’s Diary (3/12)

Anacleto: Secret Agent (3/12)

Don’t blame karma for what happens to you as an asshole (3/12)

Alatriste (3/12)

Violetta in concert (3/12)

Hawaii: Sharks of the fire goddess (3/12)

Subscribe to Disney + by clicking on the banner and enjoy its entire catalog: