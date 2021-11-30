Although it may seem impossible, throughout this week the last month of the year will begin, but this does not mean that the premieres have been sold out on the main video on demand platforms in the market, not even on that of Amazon. And it is that today we tell you everything that is new this week on Prime Video, which runs from November 29 to December 5, 2021 and that adds four novelties to the service catalog, some of them original. We recommend one of the new contents before giving way to a list that once again has the presence of original documentaries.

Harlem (season 1) – December 3

The main novelty of this week in Prime Video is Harlem, a series Amazon original comedy that tells us the story of a group of four african american friends who live in the New York neighborhood of Harlem and who pursue their personal and professional dreams after graduation. A light-toned comedy that will address social issues and reflect what the world is like in the United States today.

All this week’s premieres on Prime Video

Sainz: Live to compete (2/12)

The Town T3 (2/12)

Creators (3/12)

Harlem (3/12)

