The Nintendo GameCube It is one of the most legendary consoles that has had the opportunity to leave the Nintendo factories. For this reason, the desktop console has earned a place in everyone’s heart and, according to rumors that have resurfaced recentlyIt seems that the GameCube was going to have a portable version at the time. Today, however, we come to talk to you about something more unique, and it’s about the classic purple color that came with the Nintendo GameCube.

Nintendo GameCube just turned twenty years old. For this reason, VGC conducted some interviews with those in charge of the development of the console, and during the statements a quite interesting topic came up. This is how he tells us Perrin Kaplan, former vice president of marketing and corporate affairs at Nintendo of America. As detailed, the famous purple color of the Nintendo GameCube it was quite controversial within Nintendo, and it seems that it had many detractors within different parts of it who expressed their «worries»About the iconic color of the console.

More specifically, the former worker tells us that the American branch of the company, Nintendo of America, was quite at odds with the color choice, including it. This section of the company preferred a more neutral color, such as black or silver. However, the president at the time, Hiroshi Yamauchi, decided to continue with the company’s plans to launch a rather colorful purple console. Later, new versions of the console would join the ranks, with colors such as orange, silver, black and white.

Kaplan assures that Nintendo of America she was concerned about the public’s perception of the color of the console. Purple was seen as a color «too feminine»For a console that was being aimed primarily at a male audience. So during the GameCube presentation in 2001, Kaplan was nervous about any teasing of the console’s physical appearance due to its color.. In the end, purple ended up becoming the signature color of the GameCube, and although it did receive criticism for its physical appearance, the color was the least.