While the superhero fans of Marvel They look forward to the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, and the company’s studios continue to plan new projects.

Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel Studios, spoke just a few days ago about how the new series WandaVision, Hawkeye and Winter Soldier were interconnected and would be of great importance for the growth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now the CEO of the company has spoken again in an interview, this time about the characters of the X Men Y Fantastic 4.

<br>

Know more: Marvel shows new images of the next episodes of What If? in a new trailer



Marvel Studios takes the X-Men back in stride

After Disney’s acquisition of Marvel, the MCU has not allowed us to see the mutants of the X-Men on the big screens again. And, from the looks of it, it won’t be anytime soon, either. In his last interview, as they tell us from Cinemas Comics, Kevin Feige explained that the addition of new characters has not changed the company’s plans:

“I think the Ancient One mentions the multiverse in Doctor Strange when she is taking Stephen Strange through that mind-blowing adventure. And it has always been one of the most powerful tools in comics. […] And now there are enough characters we can start to play with in that regard. “

Kevin Feige’s words suggest that the X-Men and Fantastic 4 movies can technically be considered canon in the MCU. What’s more, with the appearance on the scene of the successful series Loki and the fascinating series What would happen if …? a whole world of possibilities opens up to us to include more characters and new plots in the multiverse from Marvel.