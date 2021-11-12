FIFA presented the historic team of El Tri. (Photo: Facebook / FIFA World Cup)

The Mexican team it has had great players throughout its history. Although frustrating moments have abounded, it is also true that there are not a few names that have written their names in gold letters in Aztec football. The FIFA, the governing body of soccer worldwide, honored the legacy of those distinguished figures with a curious publication.

Through Facebook, the page FIFA World Cup made known to mexican players that make up the ideal team of all time for the tricolor. It is not an XI as such, but a group of footballers who could well complete a list of summoned for a World Cup. The team is made up of footballers from any era, including active players.

The names that make up this luxury group are the following:

-Hugo Sanchez

– Rafa Marquez

– Andrés Guarded

– Claudio Suarez

– Guillermo Ochoa

– Cuauhtémoc Blanco

– Gustavo Hawk Pain

– Jared Borgetti

– Jorge Campos

– Luis Hernandez

– Gerardo Torrado

– Alberto Garcia Aspe

– Antonio Tota Carbajal

– Pavel Pardo

– Giovani Dos Santos

– Javier Chicharito Hernandez.

As he had previously done with other national teams, such was the case with Argentina, FIFA presented this historic team. In the case of Mexico, those elected share some traits: they all played at least two World Cups. Of course, the presence of Antonio Carbajal and Rafael Márquez, the only Aztec footballers to have participated in five world championships.

Recent players who made the list are Giovani dos santos, currently without a club, Javier Hernández (ignored by Gerardo Martino for two years), Guillermo Ochoa and Andrés Guardado, current captain of the national team.

Giovani’s case is striking. Although he received numerous criticisms for not having exploited his full potential, he played three World Cups, scored a goal in one of them, and was the under-17 world champion in 2005. In addition, in that same World Cup he won the Silver Ball. Two years later, in the U-20 World Cup in Canada won the Bronze Ball. As a parameter, the best player in this competition was the Argentine Sergio Kun Omen.

