The Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas rose from its ashes and with two penalties stopped gave this Sunday to the Atlas the title of the Apertura 2021, his first scepter in 70 years, before the Lion.

Atlas, led by Argentine Diego Cocca, won 1-0, tied the final 3-3 and won 4-3 in the penalty series with two saves by Vargas and a decisive goal from Argentine Julio Furch.

Vargas, with two errors in the last two games, was confirmed as the best goalkeeper in the championship by stopping shots from Fernando Navarro and Luis Montes to give his team a 4-3 win in the tiebreaker.

Atlas, in need of winning after losing the first leg 3-2, came out to press, but could not reflect their dominance on the board due to the poor aim of Colombian Julián Quiñones, who let go of two clear scoring opportunities.

That shot was one of the most important in the second leg (Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

In minute 6 Luis Reyes escaped down the left wing and gave the South American an assist, who let go of the chance to give his team an advantage.

In the 28 Quiñones appeared on the right in a long pass from Camilo Vargas and when the goalkeeper came out, Rodolfo Cota fired softly over the top. It was a good alternative, but the ball hit the stick.

For the second half, the Atlas maintained their offensive attitude and in the 46th minute they made a good combination; Quiñones stepped on the area, although Cota went ahead and dried up the Colombian’s attack.

Cota stopped a shot from Aldo Rocha in the 55th, but seconds later, on a corner kick, he accepted a ball sliced ​​by Jeremy Márquez and headed, he finally gave the goal to Atlas that tied the series 3-3.

In 70 Quiñones fell to the ground, requested the change due to injury and left the field with a crying attack, the most heartbreaking image of the match, with 20 minutes to go.

Atlas committed the mother of all failures in ’81. Brayan Trejo, who replaced Quiñones, made a great play in the area and put a pass to Édgar Zaldívar, who a meter from the door, with enough space and the goalkeeper defeated, he finished off on one side.

In 89 Zaldívar was about to save his mistake with a well-placed shot, but Cota cleared it and confirmed himself as the best of the León.

Argentine Emmanuel Gigliotti suffered his second caution, was sent off for violent play and left León with one man less on the pitch in the last action of the match.

With one less player, León not only stood well behind, but also had the clearest goal action in extra time. In the 109th minute, Holan’s team created danger with Elías Hernández, stopped by an opportunity from the Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who had not been demanded for 109 minutes.

On penalties Jesús Angulo, Édgar Zaldívar, Brayan Trejo and Julio Furch converted for Atlas and Aldo Rocha failed, while for León Elías Hernández, Ecuadorian Ángel Mena and Colombian William Tesillo scored, but Navarro and Montes they were victims of Camilo Vargas.

