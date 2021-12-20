He quit his computer job and started a shrimp farming business. The result has been very satisfactory and a future full of great expectations.

The story of a man who makes gold for shrimp will sound like Forrest Gump to us, but it actually happened in India. A computer engineer quit his job to embark on an adventure and start raising these animals.

Nishanth Reddy’s story begins in 2005. He had quit his job with computers and decided to go down the shrimp path. He did not have much knowledge and at first he had problems, but he was able to found Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Aquaculture Pvt Ltd.

At the beginning his production was not good because his prawns were getting sick. The origin of these problems was in the soil on which the aquariums were located. He investigated and discovered that the chemicals in those soils affected their young.

To do this first covered the ground with high intensity polyethylene. The ground would stop emitting these substances and no more diseases would appear. Then he started using Biofloc technology.

This technology allows you to use the animal’s own excrement as nutrients. According to Nisanth “Prawns excrete the same amount of food that is given to them. With this technology, waste becomes food again“.

Thanks to the clever use of this method, the company produces between 4 and 5 metric tons per hectare of product per year. His company has more than 100 workers and they have been able to expand their land over the years.

Right now it has 80 hectares, although only 5 are used for raising prawns. The rest are used for agriculture. Apparently it takes a lot of money to make each plot profitable, but “It is a very profitable business that yields a maximum return on investment in about two years ”, He comments.

He has not forgotten his computer skills and his smartphone controls a system of cameras with artificial intelligence that are all over the venue. It is clear that in any field knowing about technology can get you ahead.