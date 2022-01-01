All video game fans attended the Game Awards gala, this was the event chosen by Remedy Entertainment to show the entire industry what has been going on for years in the Finnish studio: Alan Wake 2, the sequel to the classic by cult launched in 2010 for Xbox 360 and PC, in which we return to control our beloved Alan to save Alice, our wife, from the clutches of darkness.

Something that we find quite striking is that we finally got the first glimpse of what Alan’s next adventure will offer us, and even if it was only a short cinematic, the confirmation of the title is already enough for us to rejoice. But it would not be the first time that, after its announcement, Remedy canceled the project.

And this is our icing on the cake, from how Alan Wake 2 has gone from cancellation to being one of Remedy Entertainment’s most anticipated titles. When Alan Wake was originally released, it was a critical and popular success, performing quite well on the market, even without reaching unthinkable numbers as other works have achieved.

Sam Lake, main writer for Alan Wake and main figure in Remedy, has already said on several occasions that the first game was developed with a second installment in mind, and those who have finished the game and its two subsequent DLCs (they are required to see the true end of the video game) we know that Alan’s story needs a second installment (minimum) to close.

And after the release of Alan Wake, Remedy began to develop its sequel. 6 years ago, Polygon published a video where you can see a prototype of what was initially going to be Alan Wake 2., with comments from the original development team, showing ideas that many ended up being reflected in the “American’s Nightmare” spinoff.