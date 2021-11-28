A private business supported with public funds

Until the emergence of Bezos and the other two tycoons who are betting on this market – Elon Musk, Tesla, with SpaceX, and Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic – the bills for space travel were basically paid by state money.

The US space agency NASA, for example, was solved with around 22,600 million dollars of the federal budget for fiscal year 2020. Quoted by the newspaper USA TodayPhilip McAlister, director of NASA’s Commercial Space Flight for Exploration and Human Operations Division, said putting an agency astronaut into orbit costs $ 58 million.

Captain Kirk flew into space, aboard a Blue Origin rocket

For now, SpaceX or Blue Origin flights barely reach the limit of the Earth’s atmosphere and last a few minutes, so the cost of tickets for civilians who want to see the planet from a dozen kilometers high cost relatively cheap.

According to different versions and occasions, getting on the New Shepard can cost between 250,000 and 500,000 dollars.

SpaceX’s revenue, however, is largely supported by NASA, precisely. Despite the massive volume of funds it receives from Washington, the agency is no longer the mammoth of the 1970s —for instance, it no longer has vectors to launch spacecraft — and had to begin an outsourcing process.

A report from the magazine The New Republic He recently noted that NASA reached a deal with Musk to use SpaceX rockets for about $ 2.6 billion for six round trips.