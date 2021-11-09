Neeva is a search engine developed by former Google executive Sridhar Ramaswamy, who once ran the company’s advertising business. It was officially launched last June.

To stand out in this search engine market, in which Google is the reigning company and where there is well-recognized competition by users (with firms such as DuckDuckGo focused on privacy and constantly growing; Ecosia, also focused on privacy and in the environment; or Brave Search that came to the market almost at the same time as Neeva, among others), this search engine it has certain peculiarities.

Neeva stands out for not showing advertising and because will only collect usage data (for 90 days to improve their suggestions) if you allow it and they do not sell this data. Its cost, to avoid advertising, is $ 5 per month, although you can access a free trial for several months.

When it arrived on the market, in addition to having the support of its creator, very knowledgeable in this sector, did not seem to give any compelling reasons for deciding to pay $ 5 for NeevaIf, as users, we have several alternatives to avoid Google and its famous algorithms. Its creator said at the time that he expected to reach 200 million monthly users.

We have not found data on the number of users you currently have or the number of searches that people do within Neeva, but the company has said (a month ago) that since the Neeva search engine went public in July, they have received the visit of half a million users.

By the way, in your Twitter profile, reminds us that if we search for something on Google and then something similar comes to us as advertising within Facebook or if we feel that our phone is listening to us, it is not by chance.

We are going to see how in recent months, this search engine has been closing agreements and announcing measures to to be able to differentiate ourselves from what the market already offers us and to convince ourselves that we need to pay money if we want to win in privacy and control over results that we receive in our searches.

Users can know where the information they receive comes from



The last measure came a few days ago. Search engine Neeva joined NewsGuard, an Internet content watchdog that creates “tags” so that users can identify whether or not media sources are credible. It also gives specific information on the general transparency of a source, with data on who is its owner or who finances that medium.

According to the creators of Neeva, this measure wants to give greater control to users over the information they consume. Following this union with NewsGuard, whenever a user performs a search on Neeva, they will have the ability to drill down to the source of content that is displayed in the search results.

Neeva will also offer additional context about the products the user is looking for: for example, if you search for “The best espresso machines”, it will show you results in different price ranges as ranked by major review sites.

It is also possible to customize or classify the news providers preferred by each user. Thus, for example, if one subscribes to certain newspapers or reads them regularly, you can sort them to see them first and they can also decide which sources they want to relegate to the latest results.

This helps users to have greater control of the information they consume. It is true that when we do a search, if we do not know the source, we can calmly stay with the first news that appears in the results. And that information can sometimes be biased by the editorial line of the medium or the investors behind it, to give an example of something that Neeva now wants to show.

Strategic decisions that help you strengthen your presence





In addition to offering the user specific data on the sources of information it receives, Neeva has taken certain steps in recent months to be more visible and competent in the market. Among his strategic decisions is the hiring of Steven Shure, who has been Amazon’s long-time vice president, of marketing and Amazon Prime at the company. The The objective is for him to be the person who drives the business thanks to his great knowledge of marketing.

Another of his recent decisions was the union with Vivaldi. In this way, since Vivaldi version 4.2, this freeware browser It also has Neeva as an integrated search engine, since last September. Both firms share the vision of never selling or sharing their users’ data with anyone.

Other peculiarities of Neeva





And among other particularities that are worth highlighting, such as the tab that is below certain searches and that helps you to further narrow down the type of site you want to obtain results from. For example, if you are looking for the best software creator, you can decide if you want to prioritize, among your results, that the information comes of official documents, or of forums or of webs destined to programmers or of blogs, among others.

Another peculiarity of this search engine are called “Spaces” that you can choose in one of the tabs on the left. You can bookmark any search result and add it to one of these spaces in Neeva. You can then share it or just use it to compile lists and feeds for yourself.

Finally, we highlight that since its origins it has the ability to search not only on the web, but you can also use it to look up words in your personal files such as emails and other documents knowing that you will not collect or benefit from the data in these documents that are yours and private.