LaSalud.mx.- The National Institute of Public Health (INSP), through the Center for Health Systems Research (CISS), and the George Institute for Global Health of Australia will carry out the research project entitled “Economic and health impacts of noncommunicable diseases on women in Mexico”. This academic collaboration, sponsored by the Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Research Industries, AC (AMIIF), will last twenty months and will run between 2021 and 2023.

From a gender perspective, the research team will study how the economic and health burden generated by non-communicable diseases (NCDs) differs between men and women in Mexico. Researchers will seek to quantify the economic and health impact attributable to these diseases and deepen the analysis of the circumstances that shape their prevalence, with an emphasis on gender roles.

This project constitutes a valuable opportunity to delve into the subject in the Mexican case, and to generate useful evidence for similar countries and identify key issues for the research agenda. The researchers hope that the results will inform the academic community, decision-makers and civil society organizations about the design and implementation of policies and programs aimed at improving the prevention, management and treatment of NCDs in Mexico.

According to the doctor Edson Serván-Mori, CISS-INSP researcher and project leader, “The studies that incorporate the gender perspective respond to the work and commitment of the INSP to contribute to reducing social inequality. Likewise, studies like this one will allow us to better understand the implication of gender in the processes of exclusion and social inequity in the health field and inform the contemporary debate on the intersectionality of gender inequality.. “

The doctor Robyn Norton, Co-Founder and Director of the George Institute for Global Health in Australia, stated: “We hope to produce together evidence to support transformative gender and health policies to improve the prevention and management of NCDs in Mexican women. We are concerned that these diseases and injuries are the main causes of morbidity and mortality of women in the world. “

For its part, Christopher Thompson, Executive Director of the AMIIF, assures that “NCDs do not affect men and women equally. They are also not diagnosed with the same opportunity. Therefore, it is necessary to study them taking into account gender differences. The purpose of AMIIF is to propose innovative solutions in health and generate alliances; but in order to do so, it is necessary to start from a shared understanding of the panorama. “

