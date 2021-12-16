In the same way, it aims to offer fluid mobility in the face of increasingly strict regulations on the use of cars in cities. Or put another way: the next changes in legislation and developments in the electric vehicle ecosystem they provide opportunities that the DS brand seeks to offer to users who already appreciate its electrified range. But, how is this range of electrics from the house of DS?

This is the case of the sports firm DS, which has ended up betting on the direction that the companion brands of the Stellantis group are also taking. This is how the company has advanced, a electrification strategy by 2024 which aims to offer its customers the best technological efficiency, dynamism and refinement.

The era of electric cars is here. At least that of the electrified ones, since until the consolidation of electrical cigars still a few years left. However, there are already manufacturers who, pressured by the laws of the European Union, will give a boost to these propulsion systems.

How is your range electrified

Targeting 2024, this will be a 100% electric brand, launching new battery models and a new platform for zero-emission vehicles. In that year, the French will present the Electric DS4, a model that until now only has a plug-in hybrid alternative (PHEV) as an electrified option.

The firm, initially created in 2009 as a high-end division of the French manufacturer Citroën and promoted in 2014 as the third brand of the French group, the manufacturer has landed in the world of plug-in vehicles to make the leap towards the sustainable mobility.

Currently, and intended for its purely electric and hybrid models, we have models such as the DS7 Crossback, one of the great protagonists of the house. This is a plug-in hybrid with 300 hp of power and 60 kilometers of electric autonomy. There is also the DS DS3 Crossback, a 100% electric that carries a motor of 100 kW (136 hp) and a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery with which it can travel nearly 300 kilometers without recharging.

The future of DS models

At the same time, and in conjunction with the cars that are already on the market and the next to arrive, such as the aforementioned electric DS4, they will do the same with a new vehicle, not yet detailed, that will use the new STLA MEDIUM platform of the Stellantis group . This, as they have explained, will use a battery of 104 kWh capacity and will approve a autonomy greater than 640 kilometers.

It will be the end of a transition process that began in 2019 when the E-Tense family, of which the DS4 and the DS8 and DS7 Crossback are now part, all in PHEV format, and the DS3 Crossback, which is at the moment the only pure electric of the company.

DS, as seen on the market, is not the last brand to announce the future to electric and when it will stop selling models powered by combustion cars. So much so that many others have already done it before. They are those of Smart (which no longer uses thermal engines), Abarth, which will do so in 2024, Jaguar will be electric from 2025, Ford, which from 2026 will only sell hybrids and in 2030 all its cars will be battery-powered, and Opel, marking 2028 in Europe as the deadline. Those that will later transition include Mini (2030), Fiat (2030), Mercedes (2030), Volvo (2030), Bentley (2030) and Audi (2033).