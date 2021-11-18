The buyer was the Argentine collector Eduardo Costantini, founder of the Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires (MALBA), although this work is for his private collection. The businessman made a bid by telephone through Anna Di Stasi, Sotheby’s director for Latin America, the auction house reported to AFP.

The total amount that Costantini will pay includes the commission of the auction house, for a work that nevertheless remained far from the upper range assessed by the experts. The painting was valued between $ 30 million and $ 50 million.

In 1995, this son of an Italian immigrant arrived in Buenos Aires at the beginning of the 20th century, paid a record $ 3.2 million for “Self-portrait with monkey and parrot” (1942) by Frida Kahlo.

In 2016 he paid for Diego Rivera’s work “Baile en Tehuantepec” (1928) just over 16 million. Rivera’s previous record, from 1995, was just over three million.

While the auction record for a Kahlo work was $ 8 million, for a work sold in 2016.

“Diego y yo” also broke the record for a work by a Latin American artist.

Kahlo and Rivera were married twice. She died at age 47 in 1954

It is one of the most emblematic self-portraits of the Mexican painter, who has become a feminist icon.

In the painting, Rivera’s face appears on Frida’s forehead, above her characteristic eyebrows and her dark eyes, which shed a few tears.

The representation of Rivera – at that time close to the Mexican actress María Félix – as a third eye symbolizes the extent to which it tormented his thoughts, art experts say.

“Diego and I” had last sold in 1990, also at Sotheby’s, for $ 1.4 million.

At the Sothesby’s auction, another star of the night was a work by French painter Pierre Soulages, which fetched $ 20.2 million, as well as a work by Hispanic-Mexican painter Remedios Varo, which was awarded almost $ 2.7 million.

A work by British-Mexican Leonora Carrington sold for 1.8 million, a painting by the Cuban Wilfredo Lam, for 1.35 million and another by the Uruguayan Joaquín Torres-García for 1.23 million, as well as a still life by Diego Rivera for 3.2 million. A work by Chilean Roberto Matta sold for $ 715,000.