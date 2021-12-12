“I never painted my dreams, only my own reality”, this is how Frida Kahlo explained in life that she did not consider herself surrealist, an artistic trend in which her paintings have been encompassed. In fact, as she herself recognized, it hadn’t even crossed her mind that it might be until André Breton arrived in Mexico and told her. Another of his famous quotes says “I paint flowers, so they don’t die” and, among many others, both resonate at the Instante Theater with each new show. Life and work of Frida Kahlo. A exhibition that breaks with tradition to become an experience with the help of technology.

The days of what, to this day, is one of the most famous painters in history were marked by the torment of ill health and toxic love, making of her life and work two halves of an indivisible whole. Now, an immersive exhibition captures it with all the power of paintings What The two Fridas, The wounded deer or Diego in my thoughts. And we know it first because we have visited it and it is not only beautiful but, at a time when it seems that we have already seen everything about the artist, it manages to surprise and rise as a one-of-a-kind sample.

“Long live life” vs. “I look forward to the departure and never to return”

Contemplating Frida’s work generates in the viewer the certainty that there are only two certain things in the existence of every human being: life and death. Then there is everything in between and that she portrayed in full color and splashing the darkness of the first until it was covered in bright tones.

However, the transfer of any work by any museum has not been necessary to mount Life and work of Frida Kahlo. Only four bare walls and an altar painted white as canvases on which to project photos of Frida from when she was little and her family, animations of paintings whose characters come to life … and a careful dramatized narrative that reviews her personal and professional career through quotes and excerpts from the Mexican newspaper.

Even the soundtrack is original and is by the composer and pianist Arturo Cardellús, nominated for a Goya award. Furthermore, it has been recorded with the Budapest Art Orchestra by the hand of its conductor, Peter Pejtsik. And it is that this project is halfway between art, performance and cinema.

For this, an innovative exhibition space has been designed in an old bus depot, in the most fucking industrial style, such as the Peter Lindbergh expo that he has these days in A Coruña, and which has 1,129 m2 of HD projection surface (including walls and floors) and 38 state-of-the-art projectors.

The result is a multisensory staging of the life and pictorial trajectory of the Mexican artist in which more than a hundred plastic, literary and photographic works come to life taking as a starting point the autobiographical nature of Frida Kahlo’s work.





A biography marked by suffering from the disease that manifested itself from his earliest childhood with polio, to the aftermath of the bus accident which included chronic pain and the inability to engender. Going through the infidelities of her husband Diego Rivera. Of course, always breaking taboos on the canvas about the body and female sexuality. Not for nothing is it currently a symbol of feminism in art.

There is no doubt that, in addition, Kahlo also knew how to create a character with her iconic way of dressing and grooming inspired by indigenous clothing and beads, and her refusal to pluck eyebrows and mustache. Something that has led it to become synonymous with a profitable merchandising brand of all kinds, despite the tremendous pain that its paintings ooze and the levels of darkness that can reach even its brightest colors. and, above all, despite the fact that the artist was officially a member of the communist party and, when he died, his coffin was covered with the red flag of the hammer and sickle.





The experience has just premiered in the Madrid neighborhood of Delicias and can be visited until April 1 at the Instant Theater (C / Palos de la Frontera, 20). After passing through the capital, you will move to Barcelona and visit other European and Asian cities such as Copenhagen or Bangkok.

Photos | Courtesy of Acciona