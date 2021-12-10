Anyone who is a regular user of social networks will know that Henry Cavill, the actor who plays Geralt de Rivia in the series of The witcherHe is fond of video games, fantasy and other similar hobbies. In that sense, now the actress who plays Ciri in this same fiction, Freya Allan, has shown with a powerful phrase just how much Henry Cavill is an unconditional fan of The Witcher, one of the reasons why he got the role of the white-haired witch in the Netflix series that is about to premiere its second season this December.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Fortress of Solitude (via Twitter user TheWitcherSardi) Freya Allan had this to say about Cavill: “It’s like a bible from The Witcher in the set. We’re shooting a scene and it says’we should use this phrase from page 253 of Blood of the Elves. ‘ One more proof of the level of commitment of the British actor who also gave life to Superman in the cinema with the character of Geralt de Rivia, of which he commented a few dates ago that he was completely determined to play him during the seven seasons that Netflix plans to run the series.

We learned some time ago that Henry Cavill was a huge fan of CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher video games and that, thanks to them, he was later introduced to the universe of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, on which the series is based. Netflix. Thus, when Cavill learned that the North American production company was preparing a series of The Witcher, wanted at all costs to get the role of Geralt. After having achieved it, the English interpreter seems to continue to feel the same passion for the universe of the sorcerer, whose second season arrives next December 17 in full from day one on Netflix.