I prefer a thick sponge cake and I wanted it to be very large to serve 10 people without problems, so I have adapted the recipe for Chocolatísimo using size L eggs. I have also used their ganaché recipe, which requires at least 24 hours of refrigerator to achieve the proper consistency. If you don’t have that much time, you can use the one Esther teaches us in this other recipe.

The day before we prepare the syrup and the chocolate ganache. Put the sugar with the water, the vanilla, the orange peel and the cinnamon in a saucepan, bring to a boil, lower the heat and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring a little until it dissolves. Let cool and store strained in an airtight container in the fridge.

For the chocolate ganache, chop the chocolate and heat the cream. Just before it comes to a boil, pour over the chocolate and mix gently. Also add the creamy butter and mix until completely melted and smooth. Wait for it to cool down, Take to an airtight container and store in the fridge at least 24 hours.

Preheat the oven to 200ºC and cover a baking tray -a flat- with non-stick parchment paper. Beat the egg whites with the 80 g of sugar with a whisk until smooth. a kind of meringue not whipped at all, thick but not quite firm. Also beat the yolks with 70 g of sugar until they thicken and acquire a pale color.

Incorporate the yolks to the whites in three batches, mixing with a few rods following envolvent movements from top to bottom. Sift the flour on top and also add it three times. Add the vanilla and mix well until you have a homogeneous mass without lumps.

Pour on the tray and distribute well with the help of a spatula, spreading it gently, ensuring that it is completely homogeneous. Bake for about 12 minutes, until it has browned a little and when you touch the surface it feels spongy and firm but elastic.

Wait about 10 minutes, cover with another sheet of paper, and carefully turn over to remove the paper. Turn it over again and place on a clean cloth to gently roll it up while it is still hot. It is not an essential step but it can help to prevent it from breaking when we roll it up when it has cooled down. Whip the cream with the vanilla and sugar, without leaving it too thick.

Unroll the cake and wet the inside -the one that was exposed above in the oven- with the syrup. Cover with a generous layer of cream, being careful not to go over the ends, and roll gently, trying to make it the same thickness everywhere. We will always roll up the longest side.

Put two sheets of parchment paper on top of the tray where we want to serve the trunk, to protect it. Its edges will be overlapping a little right in the middle, and there we are going to put the rolled trondo, with the gasket down. Cut one small end straight, and the other slightly larger diagonally.

Glue the small one on one side and the other on top, using a little chocolate ganache. If we want to avoid staining the ends we can cover them with portions of aluminum foil. Spread it well I won it all over. In case it is difficult, take the log to the fridge or freezer for a while before adding the chocolate.

Let cool for at least 30 minutes. Decorate by drawing grooves with a fork and add the details you want, such as sugar, marzipan or fondant figures. Sprinkle with sifted icing sugar, remove the aluminum and, very carefully, the two papers below. Reserve cold before serving.