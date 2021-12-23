When was Jesus really born?

The quick answer is that the December 25th, because supposedly from there it is derived that the Christmas festivities take place, however there is no record that indicates that it was on that date that Jesus was born.

Actually the date was selected by the Christian church in order to have a day to celebrate the birth of Jesus, but none of the evangelical texts specifically indicates December 24 or 25.

That is to say, there is no explicit answer as to the date of birth of Jesus.

What is the origin of Christmas?

The most widely accepted theory is that the date coincides with the Roman celebrations for Saturn, god of agriculture and harvest. Las Saturanles were pagan festivals that took place between December 17 and 23, to coincide with the winter solstice in Europe.

The church took advantage of this existing date to convert pagan Romans into Christians. In 440, Pope Leo the Great commemorated the date as Christmas and in 529 the holiday was declared official in the Roman Empire.

Is Santa Claus real?

Santa Claus or Saint Nicholas is based on a real figure, it is the Christian bishop of Greek origin Nicolas of Bari, who lived in the 4th century. It is believed that he was born around the year 280 in Mira, a city of the Lycian District, in present-day Turkey.

He was the son of a wealthy family, but with the arrival of the black paste, his parents died. According to what is said, before this, Nicolás distributed his assets to help others who needed it and were facing the disease. Later he went to live with his uncle, who was the bishop of Mira, and enlisted as a priest. After the death of his uncle, he was chosen to replace him.