We simply have to follow a few steps from settings:

Open settings on the TV

Choose the option or menu to open Screen and video

Choose the option “Video output”

Here you will see the menu or resolution section

A list will appear with all the image resolutions compatible with your display device and you will have to choose the maximum one. Make sure it is the maximum available or the maximum supported so that it does not look pixelated. This should be done if the image looks bad or blurry during a game, but also if it looks bad or blurry while accessing the menus, for example.

In the event that the resolution watching streaming apps Whether the movie is bad will not necessarily depend on the above, but on the quality of the app you are using or the Internet connection. As explained from the PS5 help page, “sometimes it can take more than a minute to get the maximum image quality depending on the speed of the network.”

Upgrade issues

To update the software to a recent version we can do it through the Internet or using a USB storage device. If you have problems with one option or another, we can follow a few steps …

If you have not managed to update through the Internet we can do it by USB updating from the Safe Mode option 3 from the Sony console.

Hold down the power button

It will emit two beeps to turn it off

Press and hold the power button for seven seconds

You will hear two beeps

Now connect the DualSense remote with a USB cable

with a USB cable Press the PS button on the controller

The system will open and boot in safe mode

Select Safe Mode option 3: Update system software

Once we have reached this point, we will need to have the PS5 update file ready that you will have downloaded from the computer by following the installation guide. Download the file to a USB stick following the steps and you can manually force the installation if it does not connect to the Internet. You should bear in mind that the saving options should be the following: On a PC or Mac, you create a folder called PS5 on a USB drive formatted in FAT32 and within that folder you create another folder with the name UPDATE. Inside this second folder, you save the installation file with the name PS5UPDATE.PUP. When you have it, follow the steps above connecting the USB to your console to update.

Problems with Internet

If the problems are related to the Internet connection or the PSN login, you can follow a few simple steps to solve them …

In the event that the Internet does not work, the first thing is to know if the drop is global and if the PlayStation Network does not work for anyone or only does not work for you. To do this, we open the support website and we go to the “connection” section where they will tell us which services are working or which are failing. The page automatically does a check and you will most likely see a message that says “All PlayStation services are working properly”

If the crash is not global, we can follow a few simple steps such as restarting the router again or search the network from the PS5 settings to set it up again. We can also try to connect by cable instead of wirelessly to rule out WiFi problems or we can bring the router closer to the console to try to solve interference problems that may be affecting.

DualSense controller problem

If the error is in the DualSense remote, it may be that it does not vibrate correctly, that it does not pair or that you have a problem with the buttons. In the event that the buttons get stuck or do not respond you should put contact PlayStation on 911 147 422 Because there is no solution except contacting customer service to find a solution if it has arrived broken or defective. But if the problems are compatibility or vibration, we can find solutions ourselves from the device settings.

If the vibrate function doesn’t work, follow these steps:

Turn off the system by pressing and holding the power button

Go to the back of the controller

Look for a small hole in this back part

Use a sharp object or paper clip and hold down the button

Hold for at least five seconds

The controller will start to reboot

Try to pair it with the console again

Make sure the console is turned on

Connect the PS5 controller by USB cable

Press the PS button to pair

Test if you have fixed the vibration problem

We must follow the same steps if the command is not linked to the first one. Reboot using hole from the rear and try again.

Fix & Replace

Sony has a help system through its website, PlayStation Fix & Replace, which allows us to contact the company to arrange a repair or return of something that is not working as it should. We simply have to go to the PlayStation Technical Support website and go to the tab that we find as “repairs”. Here, the web will ask us with which product we are having problems and we will find in the list the PlayStation 5, the PlayStation 4, the DualSense controller, the DualShock 4 wireless controller and other devices such as a pistol controller, PlayStaiton VR or older consoles such as PS3 or the PlayStation CLassic. In this case, we choose the first (PS5) or the DualSense controller in case the problem is there. Once selected, it will ask or give us the choice between two options: PlayStation 5 disc or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

From here, we need to answer a series of questions … New to using a PS5 system? Or, what kind of problem do you have? With categories such as disks and disk drive, power and system blocking, TV and HDMI image, controls, installation of the system software … We are filling in all the data and choosing according to the options.

If it does not solve it or our problem does not appear in the list, we can access the chat page or contact a Sony assistant to help us or explain how we can request a repair within the warranty period.