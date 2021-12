French President Emmanuel Macron is seen before the arrival of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (not seen) for a working lunch at the Chateau de Fontainebleau in Fontainebleau near Paris, France, September 15, 2021. REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will convene a meeting on Monday to address COVID-19 as France grapples with a record number of new infections of the disease, the presidential palace said on Friday.

The appointment, scheduled for 1500 GMT, will be immediately followed by a cabinet meeting.

