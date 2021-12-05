The possibilities when choosing a coffee maker are so wide that it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and lost. But to find the one that suits us, we must focus on what is important that the coffee has a good aroma and body.

Achieving it does not imply spending a fortune – although if we have a super automatic, quality is assured – as shown by one of the cheapest coffee machines (and also a great unknown) on the market: the plunger or French coffee maker.

One of the perfect options to consider if our budget is limited and we are looking for a smooth coffee but we do not want to give up the aroma (in addition, we do not need to put it on the fire, so we save on the electricity bill).

How does a plunger coffee maker work?

If this is the first time you hear about this type of coffee maker, you may need a little guidance to be clear about how they work before launching to buy it. The way of use could not be simpler:

We introduce hot water (previously boiled at around 100ºC) in the coffee maker and then we introduce a tablespoon of coffee for every 120 ml of water (approximately).

Once these steps are completed, it only remains to serve the coffee in our favorite cup and add milk or sugar to taste.





The first of our options is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and is that in the case of Le Creuset, we are not surprised. The house famous for its cocotte-type pots also has its own proposal for a French coffee maker.

It is a model of style vintage, in stoneware ceramic and light blue stainless steel -although there are more colors available- with a capacity of 800 milliliters (for about four cups). An option not suitable for all pockets but that deserves as one more decorative element in the kitchen. From 59 euros.

Le Creuset French Coffee Maker with Stainless Steel Press, 800 ml, Stoneware Ceramic, Blue (Caribbean)





Something cheaper – almost 50% cheaper specifically – is this piston coffee maker signed by La Cafetiere. A ceramic option with 480 milliters of capacity (for about four cups in total) with a simple white and retro-inspired design.

The filter of this coffee maker is made of fine stainless steel mesh that allows to catch the sediment at the same time that it releases all the flavors and aromas of the coffee. We found it on sale today on Amazon for 32 26.27 euros.

La Cafetière Vienna Small Ceramic French Press Coffee Maker, 4 Cups in Gift Box 480ml, White





With a different design we have this coffee maker that combines thick borosilicate glass resistant to heat and sudden changes in temperature -which allows us to see the tone that the coffee is taking at all times- and a stainless steel press.

A design with 330 milliliters of capacity that allows us to prepare up to four cups of coffee or tea as we please. In addition, it is one of the cheapest since it is available on Amazon for from 19.99 euros.

Olive Wood French Coffee Maker Hot And Cold Coffee Maker Camping Coffee Maker Small Teapot Milk Teapot Durable And Easy To Clean (350ml)





With a vintage aesthetic very similar to those of Le Creuset that we mentioned at the beginning of this compilation, this piston coffee machine from La Cafetiére model Barcelona In addition to being practical, it is a decorative element in any kitchen.

It is a two-color ceramic coffee maker with a total capacity of one liter (to serve up to eight cups of coffee). It is so pretty that it can be a great gift idea this Christmas. We found it on Amazon for 28.12 euros.

La Cafetière – Barcelona – Ceramic Coffee Maker, French Press, Ceramic, Retro Blue, 8 Cup (1 Liter)





This piston coffee machine, although it has a more austere aesthetic than the previous ones, has a main advantage: being manufactured in stainless steel Instead of glass and having a thicker wall (0.8mm), it has a thermo effect so it keeps our coffee hot for longer.

This size is approximately 0.35 liters for two cups, but it is also available in 0.6 and 1 liter. Includes a step-by-step preparation guide and 3 replacement stainless steel filters from € 29.99.

Groenenberg French Coffee Maker 0.35 liter (2 Cups) | Stainless Steel Plunger Coffee Maker (INOX) | Insulated Double Wall French Press | French Press with …





Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates.

