Nov 14, 2021 at 09:14 CET

David Page

Entrepreneurs, freelancers and the legal sector are making a common front against some crucial aspects of the reform of the Bankruptcy Law that the Government is preparing. The new rule served, in principle, to transpose the European Union directive on debt restructuring and insolvency prevention, but business associations and organizations of insolvency administrators consider that some aspects go directly against the spirit of Community regulations and that the Executive has designed a reform of the Bankruptcy Law in full rule.

The draft bill, approved by the Council of Ministers in early August, has 245 pages, 755 new articles and 11 additional provisions, and addresses issues that go beyond mere transposition. With such regulatory deployment and complexity, the employers complain that the Government did not ask them any questions during the time of preparation of the preliminary draft (despite the fact that the community directive that is transposed was approved more than two years ago by the institutions of the EU) and that it only granted them 15 business days to present their allegations in the middle of the month of vacation (between August 4 and 25) because it was an urgent procedure.

“During these two years, Spanish companies have not been consulted nor have any initiative been carried out by the Ministries involved. [el de Justicia y el de Asuntos Económicos] to publicize the draft or request the opinion of the Spanish business sector & rdquor ;, points out CEOE in the document of allegations to the preliminary draft, to which he has had access’The Newspaper of Spain‘. “An acceptable democratic conduct and that aimed at normative quality would have advised having the technical opinion of Spanish companies & rdquor ;.

From the Registry of Forensic Economists (REFOR), a specialized body of the General Council of Economists of Spain (CGE) on insolvencies, was criticized as “not very serious & rdquor; that for such a far-reaching law, only 15 business days were granted in August, a period that he called “ridiculous & rdquor ;. “Despite understanding the Government’s rush to undertake the reforms committed to Brussels in the Recovery Plan, we consider that a reform that affects the survival of our companies deserves a somewhat longer period of reflection,” says Valentín Pich, president of the CGE .

Public privilege

One of the great points of friction between entrepreneurs and freelancers with the Government is the final decision of the Government to maintain the privilege of public credit: that is, that bankrupt companies have the obligation to pay their debts beforehand, singularly with the Social Security and with the Tax Agency. In the preliminary draft, the Executive excludes public credits from the possibility of exoneration of debts in a restructuring plan or in a second-chance process. Debts of private creditors can be forgiven, but not taxes or unpaid contributions.

“In its objective of further overprotecting public credit, the draft does not comply with the transposition of the directive & rdquor ;, says CEOE in its statement of allegations. And it is that the employer denounces that the directive 2019/1023 orders the member states to seek the suspension of debts to cover all types of creditors, excluding only unpaid salaries to workers, and recalls that the Supreme Court has also ruled in favor of exonerating public debts in the case of the self-employed .

“The impossibility of canceling debts with the Administrations makes the self-employed drag them even after the declaration of insolvency, which makes it impossible to restart another activity. It is not efficient & rdquor ;, alerts Celia Ferrero, vice president of the National Federation of Associations of Self-Employed Workers (ATA).

From CEOE it is defended that “public law credits should be affected like all the others and not overprotected by their own nature in a manner contrary to what is ordered by the directive itself & rdquor ;. “In use of their privileges granted by the legislator, once the bankruptcy is requested, the Social Security and the Tax Agency begin a race to execute their credits outside the bankruptcy procedure through singular executions of public credits. The excessive use of privileges frustrates, on many occasions, the possibility of avoiding the liquidation of the company & rdquor ;, alerts the employer, who points out that this supposed overprotection of public credit is “unsustainable & rdquor; in the difficult economic environment caused by the pandemic.

Clash in the Government

The Government defends that the Treasury and Social Security are the main interested in that companies in difficulties maintain activity by all means, to sustain the productive fabric and not lose taxes and contributions with which public services and pensions are financed. Various business sources have a different view and criticize that the Administration quickly applies embargoes to companies in trouble so as not to lose the amounts owed, which hinders the solvency of the companies and ends up affecting other creditor companies.

The maintenance of the privilege of public credit was also a source of shock within the Government itself before the approval of the preliminary draft of the reform of the Bankruptcy Law. According to government sources directly involved in the struggle, the original drafts of the Justice and Economic Affairs text did not include the prohibition on exonerating debts with the Administration.

It was the pressures of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Security those that made the final version reflect the privilege of collecting taxes and contributions owed, defending that it was unacceptable not to give priority to debts that all citizens / taxpayers assume in case of non-payment.

No legal advice

The Government’s draft bill contemplates the creation of a special procedure for micro-enterprises and the self-employed that is faster and more digitized. The Ministry of Economic Affairs praises that the new process allows debtors and creditors to communicate through free online forms and that it will reduce costs for micro-SMEs in trouble by not having to hire a bankruptcy administrator by being able to manage the procedures of the continuation plan or settlement through an online platform.

But business associations and economists cry out for the legal uncertainty that can generate for micro-businesses and self-employed workers not having legal assistance in a process like this, by eliminating the figure of bankruptcy administrators and attorneys in the processes of second chance and the special procedure designed in the draft bill.

“We are the only country in Europe in which the insolvency administrator is excluded from insolvency proceedings and is perceived as the culprit of the failure of the system & rdquor ;, they complain from the Professional Association of Insolvency Administrators (ASPAC). “Allow the debtor to take charge of the bankruptcy, taking into account the possible and almost probable ignorance of the latter about the operation of the insolvency processes. It can pose a risk to both the debtor and the creditor and both lose legal certainty by eliminating management professionals & rdquor ;.

The Federation of Self-Employed Workers’ Associations recognizes the Government’s attempt to streamline bankruptcy procedures for micro-businesses and allow them to save on legal advice costs that are unaffordable on the threshold of bankruptcy. But ATA criticizes that the option given to micro-businesses and freelancers to avoid facing these costs is to renounce the legal service of bankruptcy administrators, and calls on the Government to provide this specialized advice free of charge.

No early warning

Entrepreneurs, freelancers and economists charge against the resignation to regulate and immediately implement an early warning mechanism of insolvency as set out in the European directive that is intended to be transposed.

The Government simply includes in its preliminary draft the decision to give one year to the Ministries of Finance and Social Security to develop a future insolvency risk detection system, while employers and the General College of Economists demand direct participation in the system alerts also from the private sector.