Nov 19, 2021 at 17:05 CET

EFE

The duty judge has agreed to the provisional release for one of the employees of the El Campello residence for autistic people (Alicante) who were detained for alleged mistreatment and imposed as a precautionary measure the prohibition of approaching the center, where he served as coordinator.

Three employees of this center, managed by an association, were arrested for alleged mistreatment by the Civil Guard, in the framework of a investigation in which three other workers have been investigated, according to sources close to the case.

The head of the Court of Instruction 4 of Alicante, acting as guard, has received this Friday the only one of the detainees that the Civil Guard has taken to court for these events, as reported by sources from the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV).

The magistrate, in accordance with the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, has agreed to lto provisional release of the arrested and has imposed as a precautionary measure the prohibition to approach the residence, where he served as coordinator, and its users, as well as the prohibition of communicating with them by any means.

The case is initially opened by crimes of injury, against moral integrity and illegal detention, without prejudice to further qualification and will now continue in the Court of Instruction 8 of Alicante, which had already opened preliminary proceedings for this matter previously.