Good news has arrived for all our readers and players of Nintendo, it is a free trial confirmed by our friends from Nintendo Switch Online.

This time, it is a dark title that will be available for a few days in case you like to take a look, total, this will be free for a few days.

We talk about Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition, the dark video game that will be found in its full version for free and available in the console’s catalog for a limited time.

Your time has come to shine, and shine seriously, shine even more than the little lights on the Christmas tree, since this world, poor Wilson, is surrounded by darkness.

Through Nintendo Of America, who, through twitter, confirms that the game of Klei entertainment, which was originally released in 2013 for pc and later for consoles, will be available for free trial from December 15 to 21.

It is important that we mention that Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition, will put you in the pale skin of Wilson, a scientist who finds himself in a dark world, where he tries to survive and your clear mission will be to keep him healthy and fed during this journey full of supernatural enemies.

Remember that this title that seems to come out of one of the unique films in the dark style of the good Tim Burton, is normally available in the Nintendo Switch eShop for approximately $ 300 MXN, and is also available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but this promo is only valid for Nintendo.

Take advantage of this sample and give this dark, somewhat desolate but at the same time curious video game a chance, it will probably become part of your collection.

We believe that it would not be a bad idea to try something different, from time to time.

Don’t you think?