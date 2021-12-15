Currently, many games use the free-to-play model to bring the title to players for free, but, in order to cushion development and maintenance costs, they use the sales channel of the well-known microtransactions, where you can purchase cosmetics, battle passes, skins, weapons and more. However, not everyone has the opportunity to invest real money in the game, or is simply not willing to do so.

In this note we will share the free redemption codes from December 15, 2021 so that you can get the rewards that Garena he has given away to all his players.

This is where we come in, as the team of Garena has once again launched new free redemption codes for Free fire, which grant all kinds of accessories, such as skins, pets, weapon cosmetics, loot boxes from the virtual store and sometimes, even diamonds. This time, they arrive 14 new free redemption codes for December 15, 2021.

Free redemption codes with rewards for Free fire They usually arrive as alphanumeric combinations, which when introduced in the official Garena website give us the aforementioned gifts. So read on to get these gifts.

To claim these codes, remember to go to the official Garena page, (but not before updating the game to the latest version available). When you enter their website, you must log in with the account you use to play Garena Free Fire and then copy and paste the code you want to redeem. Your reward will be reflected for the next 24 hours and can be found in your in-game mailbox. Below we leave you the Free redemption codes from December 15, 2021.

Note: Redemption codes for Free Fire typically have an expiration time of 24 hours, so it may be possible that these have already expired when you try to redeem them. Also, some of these codes may be limited to specific regions; If so, below we explain how you can change the region of your device through a VPN, which will allow you to redeem the codes belonging to a region other than the one you are in.

Free Fire: codes exchange free of December 15 (2021)

FF101N59GPA5

0THN5SB3SZB8

JLETXGUM3VZW

N8H5N0N1MFTH

SMNHKZX14DST

GDL40N7H2GY7

VFYSS8A3LQ67

MD2F4CU1V0JZ

QMJR1ANNUS41

7TQW7UTC5PBA

FYQS5PDEJC85

R666BR1Q9HFF

X5RTREJ7JMWK

KSHSETX0SVVW

How to claim Free Fire redemption codes:

Step 1: do click here to visit the official Free Fire rewards redemption site.

do to visit the official Free Fire rewards redemption site. Step 2: Log into the site by any available means (Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter).

Log into the site by any available means (Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter). Note: Players using a guest account will not be able to redeem the rewards. Therefore, consider linking your account to any of the above options.

Players using a guest account will not be able to redeem the rewards. Therefore, consider linking your account to any of the above options. Step 3: After logging in, enter the redemption code in the text box and tap the confirmation button below it. A pop-up window will appear. Press accept.

After logging in, enter the redemption code in the text box and tap the confirmation button below it. A pop-up window will appear. Press accept. Step 4: After a successful redemption, you should receive the collected items in your in-game mailbox tray within 24 hours.

If some of these redemption codes have region restrictions, below we explain how to change the region of your device through a VPN:

What is a VPN?

A virtual private network or VPN is an encrypted connection between two devices. VPNs are often used by privacy-conscious people to hide their browsing activity and personal information. But they can also be used to change our IP or region, that is, VPNs help us bypass websites that use geolocation tracking and IP blocking to restrict certain content, as some video games or streaming platforms do.

How to use a VPN:

There are a large number of VPN providers offering quality services and now they work almost flawlessly on most Android and iOS devices. It’s also good to know that setting up a VPN on Android is as simple as following a few steps. The process does not vary much from one team to another, so all you have to do is follow the steps below.

Download and install a VPN application on your mobile device, there are many options on both Android and iOS. We will use ExpressVPN as an example that you can find in the Google Play Store for Android or the App Store for iOS.

Once you’ve downloaded the app to your device, you can start setting it up by logging in.

In the app, enter your username and password, and then tap Sign in.

You can share crash reports and other anonymous analysis to improve the app. Tap Accept if you agree to share the reports or decline.

You will be invited to configure your VPN and approve ExpressVPN connection requests. Press Accept to continue.

To connect to a VPN server location, tap the Activate button. By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that gives you the best experience, called Smart Location. If you don’t want to use the suggested location, simply tap the More options icon (three dots) and manually choose the location you want to use, in this case the region to which the redemption codes belong.

The steps above are specific to ExpressVPN setup, but the demo should give you a general idea of ​​what to do in any VPN app. Adding any VPN on your Android or iPhone is basically the same and most of the setup is done automatically. Basically you just have to install any trusted VPN app. Next, you must follow the instructions of said application to change the region and voila, you should now be able to claim the free redemption codes from Free fire.