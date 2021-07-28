The filtration of the free PS Plus games for August 2021 that came to light a few days ago from the PlayStation page itself. First of all, it highlights Hunter’s Arena: Legends for PS5 and PS4, anticipated in the month of July during the State of Play. On the other hand, they will also add Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Y Tennis World Tour 2You also enjoyed PS4 titles on PS5 through the backward compatibility of the next generation console.

Hunter’s Arena: Legends

Competitive multiplayer video game that is available on PC, PS4 and PS5. Its proposal brings together different elements of an MMORPG with a very defined graphic style, medieval in nature, which allows players to use monsters as mounts to advance through the terrain, level up each of the available characters, enter dungeons and much more. more. The great particularity of this title is that all this is done through 30-minute games, so you will have to be very fast to experience all this in the shortest possible time while you face powerful bosses and other players.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Also known as Plants vs. Zombies The Battle of Neighborvill is an action shooter developed by PopCap and distributed by Electronic Arts. Like the other installments of Plants vs. Zombies Modern Warfare, this focuses on the war between plants and zombies. In this case, the confrontations unfold in 3 new zones, 7 already known maps and 6 exclusive ones.

Tennis World Tour 2

Tennis World Tour 2 is a tennis sports simulator developed by Big Ant Studios and the second installment in this saga. Users will be able to play as the best tennis players in the world, who are recreated with a more realistic look. The game also allows you to create new players with many customization options to compete in the game. world ranking of the professional circuit with players like Roger Federer or Rafa Nadal. Play on the most popular tennis courts and face other players in singles or doubles matches thanks to its online or local mode.

The Five Covens

Additional free PS Plus game. Developed by rBorn Games Studios, players can enjoy incredible puzzles and platforms full of magic. Its protagonist is Brenda, a young witch who is imprisoned in the dungeons and must make use of her magical abilities to free herself.