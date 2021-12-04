Month after month, the Amazon giant consents subscribers to Amazon prime with various bonuses, such as the games you give away through Amazon Gaming. For the month of December it is the turn of Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, which arrived a couple of generations ago at the end of 2010 and was relaunched last year.

As of yesterday all subscribers of Amazon prime they can get a code from Origin to get Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered free, allowing them to get the game on PC through the Electronic Arts platform. To obtain it, go to this page and click on “Claim now”.

Video games have been part of the benefits of Amazon prime for a long time, so if you decide to subscribe to the service you will get a free game every month, ranging from AAA productions to remastering of classics as it played on this occasion, On other occasions we have seen that they give away new games such as when they gave Knockout City, from Velan Studios.

This is not the only one benefit related to videogames that offers Amazon Prime Gaming, It is also possible to obtain special aspects, improvements, characters and power-ups to level up faster. In the case of Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, this version includes the base game and more than 6 extra hours thanks to its DLC, which includes more than 30 challenges.

Although the version of Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered that they are giving away with Amazon Prime Gaming is Origin on PC, this title has cross-play, so you can compete with your friends who play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other PC platforms.