Free Games On PC: Godfall And Prison Architect On Epic Games Store And Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger On Steam

Today is a lucky day for those with PC, as the Epic Games Store gives away two new games Godfall (without the campaign) and Prison Architect. And on the other, Steam does the same with Call of Juarez: Gunasling, the Wild West shooter.

Godfall Challenger Edition Instantly unlock a max-level Valorplate, reward you with skill points, and equip you with a variety of deadly weapons.

Take on the final three game modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and Ascended Tower of Trials. Defeat your enemies and you will be rewarded with loot worthy of a true Valorian. Loot and hack in paired co-op mode with up to 3 players to prove your skills, upgrade your character, and crush your enemies.

Prison Architect Paradox Interactive is also free on the Epic Games Store. The management game puts us in the shoes of a mayor in charge of a group of prisoners.

Make your prison the safest and “morally correct” place by hiring armed guards, psychologists, doctors, lawyers, and snitches.

Steam did not want to be left out of the gifts and Techland (Dying Light 2) presents Call of Juarez: Gunslinger; the classic Wild West FPS from 2013.

From the dust of a gold mine to the grime of a saloon, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger it is a tribute to the stories of the Wild West. Experience the epic and violent tale of a ruthless bounty hunter and capture the most famous outlaws in the West.

All three games are free for a limited time, so run to take advantage of the offer.

Share it with your friends