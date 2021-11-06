Yes, the moment you have been waiting for has arrived. At VidaExtra we have carried out the largest hunting of offers, sales and discounts in video games for this week. Take your wallet for a walk and check the funds in the account; curves are coming. Let’s go there:

Free games this weekend

Aven colony is free to download on the Epic Games Store and you keep it forever . Pure space management, having to colonize planets and making humanity prosper among the stars.

is free to download on the Epic Games Store and . Pure space management, having to colonize planets and making humanity prosper among the stars. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is free to play this weekend, but you don’t keep it forever. You can download it through this link and play the new Operation Homeland DLC along with the full title.

Free games with subscriptions

Playstation plus

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (valued at 39.99 euros). You will spend many hours here. Good RPG formula and counting on the legendary Todd McFarlane , from the world of comics, among the development team.

, from the world of comics, among the development team. Knockout City (valued at 19.99 euros). The dodgeball deserved a video game to match and here we finally have it.

First Class Trouble (download from PSN). Let’s not complicate life. We are faced with a Among us in a spaceship full of art deco decoration, with realistic graphics and in which you can have several too many drinks.

(download from PSN). Let’s not complicate life. We are faced with a in a spaceship full of art deco decoration, with realistic graphics and in which you can have several too many drinks. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (valued at 39.99 euros). Zombies, many zombies, countless zombies and your PSVRs to help you on the complicated path of survival.

The Persistence (valued at 29.99 euros). We continue with more VR, in this case in another spaceship where dangers lurk at every turn.

at every turn. Until You Fall (valued at 24.99 euros). We finished the third free VR game with epic sword fights, as neon lights invade the battlefield.

Xbox Live Gold

This weekend, thanks to the Free play days With Gold, you can try both of these titles. You don’t keep them foreverIf you want to keep them after the weekend, you will have to buy them.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for 7.49 euros (valued at 29.99 euros). The Fantasy Warhammer world has given a lot and of very good quality. Here we can join up with up to three more friends to fight cooperative battles.

Street Power Soccer for 8.99 euros (valued at 29.99 euros). Arcade football, which aims to follow in the wake of what is today FIFA’s Volta.

On the other hand, you can still get hold of the following games if you have Gold and you you keep them as long as you have an active subscription:

Stadia Pro

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator (plays on Stadia). Simulator to create your own winery and wines. Beware of going out of line with Albariño.

(plays on Stadia). Simulator to create your own winery and wines. Beware of going out of line with Albariño. DIRT 5 (plays on Stadia). Pure arcade and rally to feel not the asphalt, but the mud on the wheels.

Kemono heroes (plays on Stadia). Pixelated action and platforms.

(plays on Stadia). Pixelated action and platforms. Saints Row IV (coming soon).

Amazon Prime Gaming

In November a good handful of free games have arrived to Prime Gaming. You will find them for exchange or download from here. They are as follows:

PC video game deals

Steam

Red Dead Redemption 2 for 40.19 euros (before 59.99 euros, 33% discount). The rockstar crown jewel . The best recreation of the Wild West that you can throw at your face, with a story that will catch you from beginning to end.

. The best recreation of the Wild West that you can throw at your face, with a story that will catch you from beginning to end. Wreckfest for 11.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, discount of 60%). With the spirit of Destruction Derby ahead, the goal here is simple. Blow up the car of others or explode in the attempt.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for 8.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 85% discount). Pure strategy with a structure so well created that you will be hooked for each turn you have to decide between attacking or talking.

with a structure so well created that you will be hooked for each turn you have to decide between attacking or talking. Euro Truck Simulator 2 for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount). It does not go out of style to travel the roads of half of Europe and with the multiplayer mode, travel is much more enjoyable.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for 39.59 euros (before 59.99 euros, 34% discount). The BioWare original trilogy it is simply one of the best sagas ever made. Space science fiction at the service of the player.





GOG

Valfaris for 7.39 euros (before 20.99 euros, discount of 65%). 2D side scroll, in a universe full of chaos and destruction. Answer: shoot everything in front of you.

for 7.39 euros (before 20.99 euros, discount of 65%). 2D side scroll, in a universe full of chaos and destruction. Answer: shoot everything in front of you. Metro Franchise Bundle for 22.19 euros (before 59.99 euros, discount of 63%). Here you get the complete pack of the saga, so you guarantee a great visit to the most radioactive Moscow full of mutants.

for 22.19 euros (before 59.99 euros, discount of 63%). Here you get the complete pack of the saga, so you guarantee a great visit to Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition for 11.69 euros (before 34.19 euros, 66% discount). One of the great works that the Spanish industry has given birth in recent years. Exquisite and Easter-inspired Metroidvania.

Narita Boy for 12.49 euros (before 24.99 euros, 50% discount). More examples of good work in Spain. This time we go to 80s in an ode to synthwave , techno music and the technological aesthetics of the time.

, techno music and the technological aesthetics of the time. Serial Cleaner for 2.99 euros (before 14.99 euros, discount of 80%). There are many murders that are committed, but only you are in charge of cleaning up the mess of some unscrupulous murderer. Let the crime scene look like jets of gold.

Video game deals on consoles

PS4 / PS5

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition for 21.99 euros (before 54.99 euros, 60% discount). We have just around the corner the new expansion and that is why this full version brings the essentials so that you do not get caught off guard.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition for 45.49 euros (before 69.99 euros, 35% discount). Elden Ring looks spectacular , but Sekiro is something very different and you must try. Miyazaki bets on the mechanics of the parry, that if you are not able to dominate, it will leave you exposed.

, but Sekiro is something very different and you must try. Miyazaki bets on the mechanics of the parry, that if you are not able to dominate, it will leave you exposed. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 50% discount). Good old Aloy will be introducing us to Forbidden West in just a few months, so there’s always an excuse to visit her fabulous first adventure.

Shadow of the Colossus for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 50% discount). A remake at the height of the colossal title of Fumito Ueda . Bluepoint Games carries out the facelift corresponding to one of the most minimalist and powerful stories in memory.

. Bluepoint Games carries out the facelift corresponding to one of the most minimalist and powerful stories in memory. Endgame edition of Marvel’s Avengers for 31.49 euros (before 69.99 euros, discount of 55%). The most powerful heroes on Earth assembled and with all their content in full. What’s more, take advantage because this month our friend Spider-Man arrives exclusively on PlayStation.





Xbox One / Xbox Series

West of Dead: Path of the Crow Edition for 13.64 euros (before 20.99 euros, 35% discount). Fabulous Roguelike, in which we dominate a spirit in the form of a cowboy who must advance through levels killing everything that moves. As challenging as it is precious.

for 13.64 euros (before 20.99 euros, 35% discount). Fabulous Roguelike, in which we dominate a spirit in the form of a cowboy who must advance through levels killing everything that moves. As challenging as it is precious. The Sinking City Xbox Series X | S Deluxe Edition for 32.49 euros (before 64.99 euros, 50% discount). Mystery surrounds this title that draws directly from the works of HP Lovecraft . A city is flooded and it will be our task to discover what is happening.

. A city is flooded and it will be our task to discover what is happening. Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2 for 17.49 euros (before 69.99 euros, 75% discount). Another strategy title in which we lose our entire social life. Here we will be focused on making huge cities prosper.

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition for 27.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, discount of 30%). One of the most particular titles of Annapurna . With this edition we will have the new DLC of the game, which invites us to explore a solar system before its end.

for 27.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, discount of 30%). One of the most particular titles of . With this edition we will have the new DLC of the game, which invites us to explore a solar system before its end. INSIDE & LIMBO Bundle for 7.49 euros (before 29.99 euros, 75% discount). The ultimate combo of the titles without dialogue, mysterious and dark. Both works let us control a child who finds himself in a strange world, which is alien to him and full of dangers. Its endings will not leave you indifferent.

Nintendo switch

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for 14.79 euros (before 39.99 euros, 63% discount). Mr. Mario could not think of a better idea than to get together with the crazy Rabbids and the result is an X-COM with both characters.

with both characters. Immortals Fenyx Rising for 23.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 60% discount). Moving away from the Assassin’s Creed or Watch Dogs franchise, Ubisoft opted for an open world in the style of Breath of the Wild, where exploration is rewarded with a lot of humor.

Alien: Isolation for 17.49 euros (before 34.99 euros, 50% discount). Don’t breathe, don’t move, don’t blink. The xenomorph may be right around the corner and when you least expect it …

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX for € 13.99 (before € 19.99, 30% discount). The return of a great classic. The sega mascot He had a fabulous adventure back in the 90’s and now you will remember how devilishly difficult it was.

He had a fabulous adventure back in the 90’s and now you will remember how devilishly difficult it was. NEO: The World Ends with You for 41.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, discount of 30%). It took many years to enjoy the new installment of the Tetsuya Nomura franchise again, but finally it was time to immerse yourself in the most surreal Tokyo.





News and reservations

Shiny Diamond Pokemon

More offers?

