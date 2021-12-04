Saturday arrives and that, in VidaExtra, is synonymous with a lot of offers and discounts on games so that you can enjoy during the weekend. As usual, here you will find good games for all platforms.

Free games this weekend

Dead by Daylight is free to download from the Epic Games Store and you keep it forever . Asymmetric multiplayer horror where one player controls the villain on duty and the rest must escape alive.

. Asymmetric multiplayer horror where one player controls the villain on duty and the rest must escape alive. while True: learn () is the other game that you can download for free from the Epic Games Store and keep it forever. It is a strange simulator full of puzzles and with some of the most curious protagonists.

is the other game that you can download for free from the Epic Games Store and It is a strange simulator full of puzzles and with some of the most curious protagonists. Rainbow six siege It can be tried for free this weekend on all the platforms on which it is available, you just have to go to this Ubisoft page and choose your version. You don’t keep it forever .

It can be tried for free this weekend on all the platforms on which it is available, you just have to go to this Ubisoft page and choose your version. . Crime Cities can be claimed for free at GOG and you keep it forever . It is a futuristic shooter originally released by Techland in 2000.

can be claimed for free at GOG and . It is a futuristic shooter originally released by Techland in 2000. Company of Heroes 3 has a multiplayer pre-alpha that you can try for free on Steam.

Free games with subscriptions

Xbox Live Gold

This weekend, thanks to the Free play days With Gold, you can try all three of these titles. You don’t keep them foreverIf you want to keep them after the weekend you will have to buy them.

On the other hand, the games you can download with Gold And that you can keep as long as you have an active subscription, they are these:

Orcs Must Die! (valued at 14.49 euros). Tremendous strategy game and action where to slaughter hundreds of orcs.

and action where to slaughter hundreds of orcs. Kingdom two crowns (valued at 19.99 euros). Microstrategy in which you will be a king who must shape his kingdom from scratch – Recruit, collect and do whatever you have to do to achieve your goal.

(valued at 19.99 euros). Microstrategy in which you will be a king who – Recruit, collect and do whatever you have to do to achieve your goal. The Escapists 2 (valued at 19.99 euros). If you’ve ever dreamed of star in your own jailbreak (It would be weird, but …), give this game a try.

Playstation plus

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (valued at 39.99 euros). If you are looking a good RPG , here you have one. In addition, it turns out that it has Todd McFarlane, a true comic book legend, among the creative team.

, here you have one. In addition, it turns out that it has Todd McFarlane, a true comic book legend, among the creative team. Knockout City (valued at 19.99 euros). Does the game of dodgeball ? Well, that with special powers and several cucamonadas. Better with colleagues, always.

? Well, that with special powers and several cucamonadas. Better with colleagues, always. First Class Trouble (valued at 19.99 euros). A game of hidden roles who can remind Among us in its approach (cooperative where it will be necessary to help each other / be deceived), although with a totally different artistic design and away from the puppets.

(valued at 19.99 euros). A game of who can remind in its approach (cooperative where it will be necessary to help each other / be deceived), although with a totally different artistic design and away from the puppets. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (valued at 39.99 euros). Game for PSVR where you will have to survive in a New Orleans full of zombies .

. The Persistence (valued at 29.99 euros). More survival in virtual reality, in this case with a futuristic setting and In a spaceship .

. Until You Fall (valued at 24.99 euros). And another game for PSVR to be closing the section. Here, sword strokes, neon and synthwave in equal parts.





Stadia Pro

Destroy All Humans! (valued at 39.99 euros). As a good nutty alien, unleash your thirst for destruction against humanity in the craziest ways you can imagine. Hilarious

(valued at 39.99 euros). As a good nutty alien, unleash your thirst for destruction against humanity in the craziest ways you can imagine. Hilarious Foreclosed (valued at 19.99 euros). Action and adventure with a cyberpunk setting in a game with a most curious comic-style design.

(valued at 19.99 euros). Action and adventure with a cyberpunk setting in a game with a most curious comic-style design. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition (valued at 29.99 euros). Curious action game where you control a bird that shoots … This version includes the game and additional content.

(valued at 29.99 euros). Curious action game where you control a bird that shoots … This version includes the game and additional content. Transformers: Battlefield (valued at 39.99 euros). It is an XCOM-type strategy game with the well-known robotazos as the main characters.

(valued at 39.99 euros). It is an XCOM-type strategy game with the well-known robotazos as the main characters. Wreckfest (valued at 39.99 euros). If you are into racing and destruction, here you have it all mixed up in the wild.

PC video game deals

Steam

A Plague Tale: Innocence for 9.99 euros. If you are looking for a good narrative adventure and interesting characters, this is it.

No Man’s Sky for 27.49 euros. For lovers of space games and resource management.

for 27.49 euros. For lovers of space games and resource management. Sea of ​​Thieves for 23.99 euros. And if your thing is to get fully into the pirate life, you will find few games as amazing as this one. And also with a multi la mar de majo.

XCOM 2 for 4.99 euros. Our last recommendation for today on Steam is aimed at lovers of strategy and science fiction.

GOG

Brutal legend for 3.39 euros. Weird open world adventure with lots of action and heavy metal.

for 3.39 euros. Weird open world adventure with lots of action and heavy metal. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger for 3.79 euros. A western shooter That surely had already been somewhat forgotten but that offers a very good dose of fun.

That surely had already been somewhat forgotten but that offers a very good dose of fun. Project Hospital for 13.79 euros. Take game of hospital management . Design yours and make it work the way it should.

. Design yours and make it work the way it should. Psychonauts for 0.89 euros. Less than 1 euros for Psychonauts . Yes, it has its years and you can see the cardboard, but that does not take away an iota of platform fun.

. Yes, it has its years and you can see the cardboard, but that does not take away an iota of platform fun. Stardew Valley for 11.19 euros. More management, in this case of your own farm and with a great social simulator component.





Video game deals on consoles

PS4 / PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 44.99 euros. One of vikings Ubisoft house brand. Hours and hours of fun guaranteed.

Ubisoft house brand. Hours and hours of fun guaranteed. Dead Cells for 14.99 euros. If you are looking for a good metroidvania , this is the best thing we’ve ever played.

, this is the best thing we’ve ever played. God of War for 9.99 euros. Kratos is Kratos, what are we going to tell you. It is a must , and more at this price.

, and more at this price. Marvel’s Spider-Man for 19.99 euros. And speaking of essential games, the Insomniac thing with Spider-man is for framing.

is for framing. Prey for 7.99 euros. Finally we recommend this Prey, Arkane’s game (creators of Dishonored and recently Deathloop) that, this time, takes you to a space station full of ugly critters.

Xbox One / Xbox Series

FIFA 22 for 41.99 euros. The last installment to date of FIFA , no further introduction is needed.

, no further introduction is needed. Far Cry 6 for 48.99 euros. The famous shooter returns, this time with dictators and tropical paradises.

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for 14.99 euros. Well, nothing, that GTA V is still selling like hot cakes. You will not be without people online, of course, and the campaign is wonderful.

for 14.99 euros. Well, nothing, that GTA V is still selling like hot cakes. You will not be without people online, of course, and the campaign is wonderful. Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition for 29.99 euros. The Wild West like you’ve never seen it before. Rockstar game .

. Resident Evil Village for 34.99 euros. Terror in its purest form with the latest RE installment to date. Watch out for Dimitrescu, it’s very heavy.

Nintendo switch

Dead by daylight for 14.99 euros. The asymmetric multiplayer of terror that we have discussed above, ready to play from wherever you want with the Switch.

for 14.99 euros. The asymmetric multiplayer of terror that we have discussed above, ready to play from wherever you want with the Switch. Deponia for 1.99 euros. Here’s a good classic adventure game with a humorous story.

for 1.99 euros. Here’s a good classic adventure game with a humorous story. Syberia for 2.98 euros. Do you want more adventure games for your laptop? Well come on, Syberia is a good one.

for 2.98 euros. Do you want more adventure games for your laptop? Well come on, Syberia is a good one. Syberia 2 for 1.99 euros. In case you want more after finishing the first installment. Is that for five euros you get two good games.

for 1.99 euros. In case you want more after finishing the first installment. Is that for five euros you get two good games. Toki for 1.11 euros. And nothing, another game at the price of laughter, in this case pure and simple classic platformer. So classic that it was originally released for recreational purposes in 1989.





News and reservations

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda

Big Brain Academy: Battle of Ingenuity for Switch is fresh out of the oven and you have it for 29.90 euros. You know, to give the coconut some time with a lot of activities and tests.

and you have it for 29.90 euros. You know, to give the coconut some time with a lot of activities and tests. The Evercade VS can be reserved now for 99.99 euros and thus have it ready for December 28. It is a retro console one of the most interesting that, in addition, it can also work very well as a Christmas gift.

one of the most interesting that, in addition, it can also work very well as a Christmas gift. Elden Ring, new from FromSoftware, you can book now for 64.99 euros. It would be a kind of Dark Souls 4 but with an open world.

More offers?

If after all this our Saturday section falls short, you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers in the Hunting bargains from Engadget , Engadget Mobile , Engadget Android , Espinof and Applesfera , our other colleagues from Purchasediction and also in this flipboard magazine .

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the mentioned products have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.