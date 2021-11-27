No Saturday is a Saturday to celebrate if it is not surrounded by free games and great deals. After the Black Friday hangover, the sales continue on all platforms, so here is a selection with the best discounts for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch.

Free games this weekend

theHunter: Call of the Wild It is free to download on the Epic Games Store and you keep it forever. If you don’t like hunting, just walking through its forests looking at animals from afar is worth it.

It is free to download on the Epic Games Store and you keep it forever. If you don’t like hunting, just walking through its forests looking at animals from afar is worth it. Immortals Fenyx Rising is free to play from Ubisoft Connect throughout the weekend. A golden opportunity to play one of the best open worlds that Ubisoft has created in recent years.

Free games with subscriptions

Xbox Live Gold

Moving out (valued at 24.99 euros). If instead of cooking at Overcooked! You want to play the funniest move of your life in company, this is your game.

(valued at 19.99 euros). Extremely vicious with this strategy and management game reduced to a minimum. It's hard to get the hang of it, but when you do, it's your downfall.

(valued at 19.99 euros). Overdose of heroes and villains with one of the most celebrated LEGOs in the history of the franchise. Ideal for playing doubles with the kids.

Playstation plus

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (valued at 39.99 euros). Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is remastered so that anyone who has not yet been able to get close to this great game can do so with renewed visuals.

(valued at 39.99 euros). Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is remastered so that anyone who has not yet been able to get close to this great game can do so with renewed visuals.

First Class Trouble (valued at 19.99 euros). You’ve gone overboard with the drinks and the space cruiser you’re on is going down the drain. It is time to fix it in the best possible way.

(valued at 19.99 euros). You've gone overboard with the drinks and the space cruiser you're on is going down the drain. It is time to fix it in the best possible way.

(valued at 39.99 euros). The mythical series of zombies in shooter format for virtual reality.

Until You Fall (valued at 24.99 euros). Fencing in virtual reality with musicote and the intention of getting in shape.

Stadia Pro

Among all the games available through Stadia Pro we highlight:

DIRT 5 (plays on Stadia). Keep saving all the euro coins you have, because leaving a clean car in these rally races is going to be almost impossible.

Saints Row IV (Re-Elected) (plays on Stadia). The remastering of the legendary rogue open world of the most hooligan saga in video game history.

Prime Gaming

These are all the games to be redeemed this month on Prime Gaming.

BAFL (Breaks Are For Losers)

Control: Ultimate Edition ( with code to be redeemed in GOG )

) Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter

Dragon Age: Inquisition ( with code to be redeemed on Origin )

) Liberated

Puzzle Agent 2

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos

Secret Files: Sam Peters

PC video game deals

Steam

Resident Evil Village for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 50% discount). The first person returns to Resident Evil to plunge us fully into another one of those seedy towns full of monsters from beyond the grave and hearty killers.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for 38.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 35% discount). Without a doubt one of the great surprises of the year. A superb action game that knows how to mix history, fighting and exploration in a spectacular way.

Hot Wheels Unleashed for 34.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, discount of 30%). Crazy races with the mythical cars with which we played as children. Its levels are undoubtedly the great asset of this driving game.

FIFA 22 for 35.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, discount of 40%). Football overdose from the latest installment in EA’s football saga.

Half-Life: Alyx for 24.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 50% discount). The virtual reality game that can overshadow you is yet to come, so any time is a good time to join the glasses revolution.

Epic Games Store

Death Stranding for 17.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 70% discount). A golden opportunity to get hold of one of the most original and spectacular games that have passed through our hands. The Kojima thing is much more than a simulator of walking in the mountains.

Back 4 Blood for 41.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 30% discount). In the absence of a new Left 4 Dead, well it’s this four-way shooter in which you and your friends have to face hordes of zombies and monsters.

Far Cry 6 for 49.79 euros (before 59.99 euros, discount of 17%). More shots, this time from Ubisoft’s large open worlds and the madness characteristic of the Far Cry saga. Any excuse is good to mess it up in the company of a crocodile.

Cyberpunk 2077 for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 50% discount). Now that it seems that the initial problems are beginning to subside, at that price you have an essential adventure ahead of you.

Humankind for 39.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 20% discount). What if you could command the steps of civilization at will, uniting some civilizations with others? That is what this recent strategy game proposes to us.

Video game deals for consoles

Xbox

Resident Evil Village for 34.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 50% discount). Another platform where we can get the latest survival horror of the saga at a reduced price. Go for those vampires and werewolves, who are not going to die alone.

Immortals Fenyx Rising for 24.49 euros (before 69.99 euros, 65% discount). Undoubtedly one of the funniest and most original open worlds – yes, despite its similarities with Zelda – that we have had the opportunity to try.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for 34.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 50% discount). Platformer fans are in luck, because this is still as fun and challenging as it was in the days of the first PSX.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 50% discount). The Yakuza saga takes a 180 degree turn to veer towards the turn-based RPG. You will arrive out of curiosity and you will stay for their follies.

NBA 2K22 for Xbox One for 34.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 50% discount) or for Xbox Series X / S for 37.49 euros (before 74.99 euros, 50% discount). Basketball fans have the best game possible here.

PlayStation

Returnal for 59.99 euros (before 79.99 euros, 25% discount). Few times a triple A of shots is so original. Without a doubt one of the great essentials of this year.

The Last of Us Part II for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 50% discount). The visceral history of Naughty Dog continues its course with an even more spectacular delivery if possible. Formidable story and a completely different approach than what you expect.

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart for 59.99 euros (before 79.99 euros, 25% discount). If you are a fan of decaf shooters or have children at home, here is one of the best shopping options of the week.

Demon's Souls for 49.59 euros (before 79.99 euros, 38% discount). The game that started the Souls fever with a remake that is worth suffering again.

Just Dance 2022 for 40.19 euros (before 59.99 euros, 33% discount). If this Christmas you want to hit some dances at home and escape from the party favors, here is your most recommended alternative.

Nintendo

Hades for 17.49 euros (before 24.99 euros, discount of 30%). Prize overdose for an action game that has won the favor of critics and audiences alike. It is not something that happens very often.

Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Cataclysm for € 39.99 (previously € 59.99, 33% discount). To unleash swords and magic left and right from the hand of this Zelda musou in which to fight against hundreds of enemies.

Destroy All Humans! for 29.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 25% discount). The mythical game of the most evil alien in the galaxy returns with renewed energy and graphics to unleash your arsenal of probes.

Castle Crashers Remastered for 10.19 euros (before 16.99 euros, 40% discount). If you are looking for a good game to enjoy cooperatively, this is the best you will find on the entire list. It is already a few years old, but it is still an essential jewel.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered for 20.24 euros (before 44.99 euros, 55% discount). And speaking of jewels, here is the best game Platinum has ever produced. Original, spectacular and addictive in equal measure.

News and reservations in physical format

Pokémon Legends: Arceus for 54.99 euros (before 59.90 euros, 8% discount). Pokémon faces the tough challenge of adapting to the times with its most ambitious adventure to date.

Among Us – Crewmate Edition for € 29.99 (was € 35.99, 17% discount). If you are a fan of the imposter game, this special physical edition is what you need to get the most out of it on console.

Prince Of Persia: Las Arenas Del Tiempo Remake for € 36.99 (before € 39.99, 8% discount). The mythical game of going back and forth like Cinexin. A fantastic adventure that returns with renewed graphics but the same spirit.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for 49.99 euros (before 59.95 euros, discount of 17%). The most ambitious LEGO game to date. A promising family adventure that promises to take us through the entire history of the Star Wars franchise.

Horizon Forbidden West for 64.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 7% discount). The next Sony hit hasn’t come this year, but it will come very soon to offer us the best side of Aloy and her mechanical dinosaurs.

More offers?

