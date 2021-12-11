Here we are one more Saturday at VidaExtra to offer you the most succulent on the market. Offers and discounts of all kinds, for all platforms and who fear your wallets with dread. This is the best selection of discounts we have made.

Free games this weekend

Godfall Challenger Edition is free to download on the Epic Games Store and you keep it forever. The title of Counterplay games In this case it does not include the campaign, but it does include several multiplayer game modes to play some games.

In this case it does not include the campaign, but it does include several multiplayer game modes to play some games. Prison Architect is free to download on the Epic Games Store and you keep it forever. Contrary to what happens in The Escapists , here it is necessary to create the most impregnable jail.

, here it is necessary to create the most impregnable jail. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is completely free on Steam and you can get it through this link. Shots, shootings and lots of action in a story that allows us to meet the greatest outlaws of the West.

Anno 1404 History Edition is free to download with Ubisoft Connect and you keep it forever. Classic strategy and visually renewed so that you can enjoy watching how your city becomes a whole empire .

. XCOM 2 is free to play on Steam, but you don’t keep it forever. Little doubt that tactical action wouldn’t be the same without the pinnacle of the genre. Aliens vs. Humans , it’s up to you.

, it’s up to you. Dying Light is free to play on Steam, but you don’t keep it forever. The second installment will arrive in a few months, so it is a good time to check if you are capable of survive your infected .

. Europa Universalis IV is free to play on Steam, but you don’t keep it forever. Other more ration of strategy , in which each movement is essential to achieve victory.

, in which each movement is essential to achieve victory. Chivalry 2 is free to play on the Epic Games Store, but you don’t keep it forever. If you feel like bind you with sword blows, machetes, ax blows and any attack finished in azo, this is your medieval game.

Free games with subscriptions

Xbox Live Gold

This weekend, thanks to the Free play days With Gold, you can try all three of these titles. You don’t keep them foreverIf you want to keep them after the weekend you will have to buy them.

Trailmakers (download at Microsoft Store). Racing with friends can be cooler if you build the vehicles yourself.

(download at Microsoft Store). Racing with friends can be cooler if you build the vehicles yourself. Chivalry 2 (download at Microsoft Store). The aforementioned, massive battles with which to discover the most medieval violence.

(download at Microsoft Store). The aforementioned, massive battles with which to discover the most medieval violence. Black desert (download at Microsoft Store). MMORPG, which means that the number of hours available is abysmal.

On the other hand, the games you can download with Gold And that you can keep as long as you have an active subscription, they are these:

Orcs Must Die! (valued at 14.49 euros). If you are into busting orcs (for whatever reason), here you will find the perfect escape route to that pleasure.

Kingdom two crowns (valued at 19.99 euros). Collect resources , recruit anyone who crosses your path and lead your kingdom to absolute victory.

(valued at 19.99 euros). , recruit anyone who crosses your path and lead your kingdom to absolute victory. The Escapists 2 (valued at 19.99 euros). You can make your own prison escape movie. The same is not as exciting as Escape from Alcatraz, but you have to squeeze the coconut to know how to escape.

Playstation plus

Chivalry 2 is free on the PlayStation Store. You can try its multiplayer mode during this weekend and entertain yourself with the war.

Godfall: Challenger Edition. The Sony service users They can also keep this shortened version of the main title released in 2020.

They can also keep this shortened version of the main title released in 2020. Ion Driver (valued at 9.99 euros). PlayStation Talents offers us a good portion of speed seasoned with power-ups to reach the finish line first.

(valued at 9.99 euros). PlayStation Talents offers us a good portion of speed seasoned with power-ups to reach the finish line first. LEGO DC Super-Villains (valued at 59.99 euros). You already know the formula of lego games . A lot of humor, a lot of bad bad and a multitude of pieces to find.

. A lot of humor, a lot of bad bad and a multitude of pieces to find. Mortal Shell (valued at 29.99 euros). Be careful, on PS5 we do not have the improved version, but that does not mean that we are facing one of the best possible substitutes for the Souls saga.

Stadia Pro

Destroy All Humans! (valued at 39.99 euros). They are neither peace nor milk, here they come to decimate humanity and annihilate it as if there were no tomorrow.

(valued at 39.99 euros). They are neither peace nor milk, here they come to decimate humanity and annihilate it as if there were no tomorrow. Foreclosed (valued at 19.99 euros). Action and adventure with a cyberpunk setting in a game with a most curious comic-style design.

(valued at 19.99 euros). Action and adventure with a cyberpunk setting in a game with a most curious comic-style design. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition (valued at 29.99 euros). All the additional content for this shooter adventure in which we control a bird.

(valued at 29.99 euros). All the additional content for this shooter adventure in which we control a bird. Transformers: Battlefield (valued at 39.99 euros). The XCOM roll but from the hand of the Autobots and Decepticons.

(valued at 39.99 euros). The XCOM roll but from the hand of the Autobots and Decepticons. Wreckfest (valued at 39.99 euros). What matters most here is not winning, but getting to the finish line with the car still running.

PC video game deals

Steam

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 80% discount). Now that the second season of our favorite witch , is the ideal time to try the definitive edition of your best game.

, is the ideal time to try the definitive edition of your best game. Celeste for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount). A very special work that deals with tremendously complicated subjects, even more than its devilish difficulty.

GRAY for 4.24 euros (before 16.99 euros, 75% discount). Exquisiteness of Nomad Studio with this intimate bet, with a visual style based on watercolors and an excellent soundtrack.

and an excellent soundtrack. Psychonauts 2 for 38.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 35% discount). Double Fine pulled the biggest riot of originality of 2021 from its sleeve, bringing one of its most beloved franchises back to the fore.

It Takes Two for 24.79 euros (before 39.99 euros, 38% discount). The GOTY of 2021. As simple as that. With one copy you play two, I won’t say more.

GOG

Hollow Knight for 6.69 euros (before 13.29 euros, 50% discount). We are looking forward to Silksong , but the work of Team Cherry is so good that we can not do anything other than recommend it.

, but the work of Team Cherry is so good that we can not do anything other than recommend it. Dying Light Platinum Edition for 14.89 euros (before 49.49 euros, 70% discount). The definitive edition, with all the skins, DLC and content released to the apocalyptic world of Techland.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for 7.49 euros (before 29.99 euros, 75% discount). This week we have been able to see the advance of the second part and it has reminded us how brutal the journey that Seine undertakes In solitary.

In solitary. The Messenger for 6.79 euros (before 16.79 euros, discount of 60%). Hilarious humor, old-school visuals, and simple but addictive mechanics.

Inside for 4.49 euros (before 17.79 euros, discount of 75%). Playdead always plays mystery with its titles and its latest installment will leave you wondering for days with the meaning of its ending.

Video game deals on consoles

PS4 / PS5

Returnal for 59.99 euros (before 79.99 euros, discount of 25%). Housemarque has presented us with what every science fiction fan wants: aliens, an unknown planet and roguelike .

. Kena: Bridge of Spirits for 27.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, discount of 30%). Precious enough to say enough, Ember Lab brings us a work that is based on the beauty of its images and the difficulty of its fights.

Deathloop for 34.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 50% discount). Temporary PlayStation exclusive , here we will have to be a ruthless murderer with our objectives while avoiding being killed.

, here we will have to be a ruthless murderer with our objectives while avoiding being killed. Demon’s Souls for 49.59 euros (before 79.99 euros, 38% discount). Bluepoint did a sensational job with this start-up set-up at From Software.

FIFA 22 for 34.99 euros on PS4 (before 69.99 euros, 50% discount) and 47.99 euros on PS5 (before 79.99 euros, 40% discount). No matter which version you choose, you will have Ultimate Team and matches for a tube.

Xbox One / Xbox Series

Riders Republic for 41.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, discount of 40%). The Ubisoft follies don’t stop And now it’s time to parachute or ride a BMX through the most dangerous terrain.

And now it’s time to parachute or ride a BMX through the most dangerous terrain. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for 45.49 euros (before 69.99 euros, 35% discount). The most unlikely group in the universe is united to save the galaxy in this adventure filled with humor and a scandalous soundtrack.

A Plague Tale: Innocence for 9.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 75% discount). Amicia and Hugo, two brothers who hardly know each other, must learn to survive after the loss of everything they want in the middle of medieval France.

in the middle of medieval France. Resident Evil Village for 34.99 euros (before 69.98 euros, 50% discount). Ethan Winters goes into a town lost in the mountains, trying to get his daughter back. What you will find there will make you discover great mysteries of your past.

Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition for 62.99 euros (before 89.99 euros, 30% discount). One of the great JRPGs of the year in its definitive edition.

Nintendo switch

This War of Mine: Complete Edition for 3.59 euros (before 39.99 euros, 91% discount). Would you rob some old men to feed your sick friend? Situations as complex as these arise in this game that talks about the harshness of war .

. The Sinking City for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 80% discount). With full inspiration from the stories of HP Lovecraft, it is time to investigate in a city flooded by water what has happened to its inhabitants.

Children of Morta for 8.57 euros (before 21.99 euros, discount of 61%). Up to six characters to choose from to play in this rogue lite that tells us about the tragic story of a family.

ibb & obb for 1.49 euros (before 14.99 euros, 90% discount). Join a friend and start this funny journey of two creatures They must cooperate to overcome areas full of platforms.

for 1.49 euros (before 14.99 euros, 90% discount). Join a friend and start this They must cooperate to overcome areas full of platforms. Dead by Daylight for 14.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 50% discount). Unscrupulous serial killers against poor civilians who must act as a team to survive. Surely the best asymmetric multiplayer on the market.

News and reservations

NINTENDO SWITCH LEGENDS POKEMON: ARCEUS

