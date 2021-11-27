The players of Free fire will receive the arrival of the ‘House of Paper’ once again, this will happen during the OB31 update and on the occasion of the culmination of the series of Netflix. For those who do not remember, The Money Heist had a collaboration with Free Fire no more than a year ago, the collaboration brought hundreds of exclusive skins and special skins. Everything seems to indicate that this will happen again, here I show you everything that will come.

The new collaboration Free Fire x La Casa de Papel 2.0 will arrive as part of the Free Fire OB31 update , this collaboration plans to launch hundreds of special things for players to use, one of the things that has surprised us the most is the arrival of two new aspects inspired by the series, which you can see below.

The famous data miner that has revealed this information is well known for its great effectiveness, this filter is the same one that has shared a little about the arrival of J Balvin to Free Fire, in addition, it is popular for anticipating the publications of Garena in the past.

Although we cannot confirm yet the arrival of this new collaboration, it is very possible that it will arrive on December 4 to 14, 2021, the players of Free fire they will have to be ready for everything Garena He has them ready. Below, you can see the summary of confirmed items for this new collaboration Free Fire x La Casa de Papel.

Free Fire: All the objects of the new collaboration Free Fier x La Casa de Papel 2022

Wall Gloo Casa de Papel 2022

Charging screen

Character skins

Skin AWM

Bag

Balloon

For now, this is all that has been leaked by the famous data miners, we hope that very soon we can see the arrival of this great collaboration. Do not forget that in addition to the Casa de Papel, J Balvin and Converse will also have a special collaboration with the popular battle royale of Garena, Free fire.