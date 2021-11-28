Free Fire wins Mobile Game of the Year and more esports news

In the Mobile Game of the Year shortlist of the Esports Awards 2021 they were nominated Free fire, PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Mobile Legends, Call of Duty: Mobile, Brawl stars, Clash royale and League of Legends: Wild Rift.

In the end, it was Free fire who for the second consecutive year took home the award to Mobile Game of the Year.

In this regard, Justin Lye, Garena Global Esports Manager, dedicated the victory to the global community of Free fire, composed of its players, spectators and allies.

It should be remembered that in 2021 Free fire Registration new global esports record having a peak of 5.4 million concurrent viewers at the Free Fire World Series 2021 in Singapore. It also became the first battle royale to reach 1,000 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

We also have that Riot Games announced important data from the VALORANT Champions 2021 to be held in Berlin. Of the December 1 to 12 Qualified teams will fight for the Champions trophy and the title of world champions in VALORANT.

The tournament It will consist of a double tournament group stage, followed by an eight-team single elimination bracket (teams were classified into four sets based on a combination of their respective final rankings in the Challenger events and the strength of their respective region).

The tournament will be available at Many languages and it will be the first event of VALORANT to be broadcast via Trovo.

And finally, the winners of the Logitech G Challenge 2021 They were AKV on Counter Strike: Global Offensive, The kings on League of Legends and Uwu’s on Fortnite.

With finals for the North Cone and South Cone as well as Mexico, in this edition of the Logitech G Challenge a prize pool of 120 thousand dollars between cash and Logitech G.