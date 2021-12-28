Free Fire Will Launch Its New Map, Alps, To Ring In The New Year

The long-awaited map will be released on January 1 and with it will come new collectibles and events never seen before in Free Fire.

Free Fire Survivors will have to prepare for New Age Day, January 1, 2022. After weeks of battling winter storms and winning difficult battles in icy settings, the New Age campaign in Free Fire arrives into its exciting final phase with the release of its spring Alps map, which comes with a host of new activities and missions that will only be active for a short period of time.

Starting today, players can take a look at the upcoming spring map through an immersive experience, using their mobile phone’s gyroscope and get a 360-degree view. They will also be able to unlock mini-tests, discovering hidden treasures, while exploring the different areas as if they were doing it with virtual reality glasses. To do this you must enter the game, access the New Era area and click on the Alps building.

Fight your way up the New Age season rankings and collect exclusive collectibles

Survivors looking to make the most of the new experiences offered in Free Fire and put their skills to the test on the new Alps map need not wait any longer – the new map will be available on January 1. Survivors can earn up to 100 Magic Cube Shards by participating in various encounters. Rewards can be exchanged for exclusive items in the Magic Cube Trading Store.

On the other hand, there are various packs available for a limited time in New Age, such as the Winter Icerunner set, which can be claimed through the New Age Trading Store once players have acquired enough New Age tokens.

Finally, players who log in on January 1 will receive the Yeti pet, which they can add to the battle.

A new island to explore and discover

From January 1, Free Fire fans will be able to explore the new Alps map, inside and out, when it finally arrives in the game. Alps is an island in the southern hemisphere that was originally a fishing island before becoming a military center during the winter war, where the Elite Team fought hard against the villains Mr. Red and Yeti to recover the energy core and destroy it. winter on the island.

Features of the new Alps map include:

lookout

The Mirador area is made up of different buildings and structures, and some roads between them. The warehouse is in the center of this area and is a crucial position to want to control the area.

Station

At the station, the central building takes over most of the area, although we can also take advantage of various containers located on the platforms. Whether you are on the platforms or in the central station itself, the upper walkway is the point to master if you want to be in control. However, there is no totally safe zone and players will have to be vigilant at all times to avoid being shot.

Dock

Except for the two warehouses, there are no other buildings to hide in in the Dock area. Of course, we can take a breath and find equipment in the huge area dedicated to depositing the containers.

River mouth

The houses in the Mouth area are arranged in an orderly manner. Players can collect a lot of materials to equip in this area, but they can also find enemies around any corner.

Fusion

In Fusion there is a central building surrounded by buildings that serve as support. It is a layered structure that makes it impossible to approach the entrance of the central building from the surroundings without being detected.

