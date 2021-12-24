A few days ago, Free Fire released a patch titled New era and as usual, this delivery in addition to integrating new weapons, maps, characters, game modes and missions; adds some adjustments and modifications that promise to optimize certain aspects of the game’s playability and therefore, in this section of our complete Free Fire guide we tell you what all these changes are and the improvements they provide.

Gameplay adjustments and modifications brought by the New Age patch

The Garena Free Fire New Age patch available from the beginning of December And with its arrival, players can now enjoy a wide variety of gameplay adjustments of the title. For starters, this update adds a new marking system with which you can point to objects, vehicles and other elements.

A very prominent addition, because it also allows communicate to teammates about hazards that are nearby. To execute this action, it is only necessary to double-tap the mark button, in this way the allies receive the notification that there are enemies nearby.

Also, another significant improvement is that now the sight can be toggled before launching the parachute or while driving. This setting is very important as it provides a better visualization of the environment and considerably helps players who feel more comfortable with this type of sight.

In addition, it was also added attendance notifications when an enemy is shot down and the display of objects hit by blinding grenades has been optimized. Finally, another point to highlight is the new rank available in Ranked Mode, now after reaching the Heroic level, users can choose to obtain the Master rank.