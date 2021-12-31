End of the year surprise. The Epic Games Store platform will give away the last Tomb Raider trilogy until next January 6 after having been giving away a daily game throughout these days. Thus, players can download for free with just one click the definitive versions of each of the three games, which are Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition

The acclaimed action adventure that explore the origins of Lara Croft and her transformation from inexperienced youth to tough survivor. Armed only with her instincts and a capacity for endurance beyond the limits of human endurance, Lara must fight to flee a remote island and uncover its dark history. The Game of the Year edition Includes Tomb of the Lost Adventurer, 6 single-player outfits for Lara, and 4 characters.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition

After uncovering an ancient mystery, Lara must explore the most treacherous and remote regions of Siberia to find the secret of immortality before a ruthless organization known as Trinity. Lara must use her wits and survival skills, form new alliances, and ultimately embrace her destiny as a Tomb Raider in this edition. loaded with bonus content to celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Final chapter of the story about Lara’s origin in which she becomes the grave robber she is destined to be. This edition includes the base game and seven DLC Challenge Tombs, as well as downloadable weapons, outfits, and abilities.

