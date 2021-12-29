The digital store Epic Games Store continues to give away games on a daily basis for Christmas. If in the last 24 hours it has been possible to download Moving Out for free, now it is the turn of Salt and Sanctuary, a game that perfectly combines fast-paced and brutal 2D combat with deep RPG mechanics. Players can discover, craft, and upgrade over 600 weapons, armor pieces, spells, and items as they explore a cursed realm of forgotten cities, bloody dungeons, desecrated monuments, and fallen lords once praised.

Players can free download Salt and Sanctuary Until tomorrow, Wednesday, December 30 at 4:59 PM (peninsular time). The title was released in 2016 by Ska Studios, the award-winning indie studio responsible for an extensive lineup of action-packed and stunningly styled titles such as The Dishwasher: Vampire Smile, The Dishwasher: Dead Samurai and Charlie Murder, though consider Salt and Sanctuary was their most ambitious game in the studio to date.

Considered a 2D Dark Souls, Salt and Sanctuary stars an unfortunate sailor shipwrecked on an unexplored island. In mist-shrouded valleys, where decaying and mossy corpses cling to corroded arms, reeling silhouettes begin to move. Beneath ruined and salt-eroded structures, labyrinthine passageways lead to an atrocious evil long forgotten by men.

Of course, Epic Games Store is giving away games of the most varied this Christmas. Only in the last few days have we had free access to recent titles like Control as well as alternative but appreciative strains like Moving Out. We will have to see what additional games arrive in the next few days, will you get all those that are still to come?

