The Epic Games Store digital store continues to give away a game on a daily basis. Thus, from this same Sunday, December 26 until tomorrow, Monday, December 27 at 4:59 p.m. (peninsular time), players can access the platform to download free Controlfrom developer Remedy Entertainment who just announced the Alan Wake sequel.

Control is a supernatural third person action adventure that challenges you to master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable charges and reactive environments as you fight your way through a deep and unpredictable world. The story of the game begins when a corrupt presence invades the Federal Agency. The player must annihilate an ominous enemy in unpredictable environments. The isolation has not worked and all of humanity is in danger. Thanks to the mix of open environments and the creation of worlds and narrative characteristic of the emblematic developer, Control presents a broad and very rewarding gaming experience.

505 Games clarifies the doubts of Control: Ultimate Edition

Control Ultimate Edition is the full edition of the game, available at half price (€ 19.99) on the platform. The edition includes the main game and all the released expansions (“The Foundation” and “SMA”), although these hours it is more convenient to download the game for free and purchase the season pass, reduced to just € 5.79.

The expansion The foundation includes a new narrative and side quests, as well as new weapons and mods inspired by the mysterious origins of the Immemorial House. For its part, SMA adds new plot content, side quests, and new weapons and mods to the world of Control. In its new setting, the Agency studied the most dangerous Altered World Events. Records were sealed, objects were contained, and his powers were relinquished. However, Jesse plunges into the dangerous sector.

