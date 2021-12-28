Christmas just happened a couple of days ago, so although the New Year has yet to be celebrated and in Mexico the Day of Kings, most of the students and many professionals are on vacation, so there is still some free time to play and try different titles of your Switch.

So Nintendo knows very well about this situation and invites you to try the demos available on the console.

And even if the video game you were expecting has not dawned for you or you simply want to play new things, you are in the right place.

Since we will show you that there are for you a large number of demos available in the eShop and we believe that this list could be of great help to choose what your new purchase will be on the Switch.

So if you didn’t know which titles have demos available, Nintendo has just made you a list in which you can see all the options you have to try their AAA games without spending a single peso.

This is the list of demos available in the Nintendo Switch eShop:

Metroid Dread

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain

Miitopia

Monster hunter rise

Game Builder Garage

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

Pokkén Tournament DX

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

51 Worldwide Games

These are not all titles that Nintendo offers you to try them completely freeThey are just a few, but if you want to see the full list of demo games available, here it is.

Enjoy these games, maybe one of them could become one of your new favorites.