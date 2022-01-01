The official website announces the celebration of the Tour of Pokémon GO: Johto, which has two modalities in its content: with entry and free. Said event will start on February 26, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., but do not worry because we will give you all the details in this section of our complete guide to Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO event

Pokémon GO events are always taken advantage of by all trainers, to whom can be accessed in two modes, with entrance and free. The Pokémon GO: Johto Tour also features free content, so players are excited to participate.

Thanks to the previous Pokémon GO: Kanto event, for next year the trainers will be able to participate in all the exciting experience of the Tour of Pokémon GO: Johto. Trainers without a ticket have Pokémon discovered in the Johto region in the wild, along with Pokémon exclusive to certain regions.

Pokemon like Cleffa, Igglybuff, Pichu and Togepi will come out of the 12 km Eggs spinning PokéStops. Also as part of the free content of the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto Trainers we can complete a temporary Investigation, which deals with Trainer Battles.

By announcing this new event in advance, the game developers give Trainers the opportunity to participate without limits. But not everyone can participate with entryFor this reason, there is this type of free content of the Tour so that we do not have excuses to take part and improve as Trainers.

Finally, you should bear in mind that the free content as well as the entry is very interesting and has outstanding details that will allow you to fully enjoy the event.