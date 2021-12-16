Orange is one of the companies that has joined this trend since Black Friday. The exact time is unknown the promotion will last. So you should seize the opportunity as soon as possible.

Seriously, you don’t have to constantly keep an eye on it, because you just might get your Christmas gift completely free . It is not a joke, thanks to various operators you can get a category smartphone without paying a euro plus. This is only possible if you hire some of the rates available, but do not worry, you will not disburse more money from the account, you will only enter the amount corresponding to the rate.

If you hire the Orange Go Play mobile rate Not only will you have at your disposal a totally free phone, but also 100 free minutes per month and 7GB of data to browse over the network without problems. Under normal circumstances its price would be around 24 euros, but if you hurry you can enjoy a 50% discount, that is, you would only pay approximately 12 euros per month during the first six months. The mobiles available according to this promotion are:

Samsung Galaxy A20s

Huawei P Smart 2021 HMS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T + Mi Band 5

Christmas with Movistar

This spectacular offer, like the previous case, has been active since shortly before the last Friday in December. Just by hiring some of the Movistar Fusion rates you can get a terminal without paying a single penny. In this case, the operator has several rates that include a concrete selection of devices.

Fusion 0 / Start

These are two of the most basic rates of Movistar, but this does not mean that it does not include interesting elements. In the first case, you can get a low-end device without paying absolutely nothing. In addition to enjoying DTT and two mobile lines. The first one with 200 minutes of free calls and 15 GB of data. What stands out the most about Fusion 0 is its symmetric fiber of up to 1 GB. All this for a price of 65 euros each month.

On the other hand, with Fusión Inicia you can also get an entry-level smartphone, such as Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 5G. This accompanied by more than 80 channels, Unlimited calls and SMS and 40 GB of mobile data. As well as 300MB symmetric fiber to a cost of 34.50 euros per month. The smartphones included in these rates are:

OPPO A54s

OPPO A15

Samsung Galaxy A12

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

OPPO A74 5G

Fusion Selection / Pro

The fare Fusion Selection is one of the most abundant by the operator, because depending on your tastes you can choose between enjoying platforms such as Netflix or the entire Santander League, as well as the Champions and Europa League. With regard to mobile telephony, you have unlimited calls, SMS and GB, including 1GB symmetric fiber. Its price varies from 45 euros to 57.50 based on the chosen one. The phones available according to these rates are:

OPPO Find X3 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

iPhone SE

Total / Total Plus Merger

Are the two more complete rates operator and you can access everything mentioned above, both all football as well as series, cinema and platforms such as Disney +. As expected, hiring one of them will give you access to an exclusive number of high-end terminals such as the new iPhone 13, since their prices are around the 85 euros per month in the case of Fusión Total Plus and 150 in the Total Fusion. In both cases you have unlimited calls, SMS and GB and the mobiles that you can get are the following:

OPPO Find X3 Neo

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 13

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Free mobile with Yoigo

Yoigo offers you different endless rates that vary in price from 15 euros per month to 25 euros. Of course, if you want to enjoy infinite data, you will have to pay 33 euros from the fourth month. Otherwise, you can have on hand 20 GB and unlimited calls in the first case or 50 GB and calls free of charge in the case of the second rate. The terminals that you can get for free are: